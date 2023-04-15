WYBOT Osprey 700 buy cheap from 485€ (04/2023)

If you are too lazy, you can make life easier for yourself. Especially in summer the large pool in front of the nose is very tempting, unfortunately it can hardly be avoided that it gets dirty from flying leaves or grass. Completely autonomous and without cables, thanks to the integrated battery, the Osprey 700 can clean your pool: from the floor to the wall.

With our Coupon Code you get the practical pool cleaner for 484,50 € on the manufacturer’s website. For a surcharge of €10 you get the quick charging adapter and shorten the charging time to 3.5-4 hours.

You are currently getting the practical pool cleaning aid for 484,50€ on Wybotpool.com on offer.

Specifications WYBOT Osprey 700

Osprey 700 WYBOT battery capacity 8800mAh, Lithium Akku loading time 6.5 h, optional fast charging adapter 3.5-4 h cleaning time ~110 minutes pool size 18 Meter cleaning depth max. 2,49 Meter cleaning cover

floor, walls and waterline pool surface PVC, Beton, Vinyl, Mosaik etc. Movement garden Star shape, wall climbing path sensors Gyroskop waterproofness IPX8 Filter 180 μm individual large cartridges suction power 2650 GPH movement speed 10.97 Meters/Min Weight 7,9 kg

What is a pool cleaner?

Anyone who owns a pool will follow the regular cleaning ritual Kacher, pool sweeper, pump or other aids know to clean the pool. Depending on the pool size whether above ground or embedded in the ground, is the workload secure sometimes quite high. Pumps and pool sweepers are unwieldy to use, or any devices also consume additional electricity.

So if you want to simplify your life and save time, a pool cleaning robot like the WYBOT Osprey 700 is worth its weight in gold.

Autonomous cleaning

The small robot with integrated Lithium-ion battery and 8800mAh capacity is able to independently for ~110 minutes cleaning the pool bottom and pool walls. The ground hardly plays a role and he drives in star shape in the middle of the pool or in Zigzag Form die walls as well as stair steps up while sucking dirt How Leaves, grass, small pebbles or similar with 2650 GPH suction power on. Inside the teat is a collection basket integrated, which can later be dumped manually.

Smaller obstacles on the pool floor can be run over/run over.

Die Silicone scrub brushes with lamellae pick up the dirt. thanks to the rubber tracks on the left and to the right of the sucker and the holding suction he himself on the ground or also on the walls firmly. So it can too Pool water line cleaned only if the pool is not provided with an overflow.

Die pool depth allowed up to 2,49 Meter amount and the Surface in the best case 18 Meter or around the 120m² be. The charging station should be placed outside a 10 meter radius of the pool and will take a full charge 6,5 Hours to complete if you don’t do that fast charger for 3.5-4 hours charging time optional buys. One LED shows the Charging status an.

If the battery runs out during the cleaning process, the vacuum automatically moves back to the edge of the pool.

However, there is no app connection for schedules or remote control. So you have to start the cleaning manually and put the pool vacuum in the water, but you can then lie down comfortably in the sun again.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy WYBOT Osprey 700?

Consistently, this pool cleaner sounds pretty exciting because it can clean the pool autonomously without a cable. However, we have never had contact with such a product and can only assess the pool vacuum to a limited extent. However, our test device has already arrived and in the coming days we will test the pool cleaner and share the relevant results with you here.

Have you already gained experience with such a technical device or do you know other ways to keep the pool clean? Then bring it on and fire up our comment column.