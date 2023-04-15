Home » WYBOT Osprey 700 buy cheap from 485€ (04/2023)
Technology

WYBOT Osprey 700 buy cheap from 485€ (04/2023)

by admin
WYBOT Osprey 700 buy cheap from 485€ (04/2023)

If you are too lazy, you can make life easier for yourself. Especially in summer the large pool in front of the nose is very tempting, unfortunately it can hardly be avoided that it gets dirty from flying leaves or grass. Completely autonomous and without cables, thanks to the integrated battery, the Osprey 700 can clean your pool: from the floor to the wall.

With our Coupon Code you get the practical pool cleaner for 484,50 € on the manufacturer’s website. For a surcharge of €10 you get the quick charging adapter and shorten the charging time to 3.5-4 hours.

You are currently getting the practical pool cleaning aid for 484,50€ on Wybotpool.com on offer.

WYOBOT Osprey 700 Poolrainiger

Specifications WYBOT Osprey 700

Osprey 700 WYBOT
battery capacity 8800mAh, Lithium Akku
loading time 6.5 h, optional fast charging adapter 3.5-4 h
cleaning time ~110 minutes
pool size 18 Meter
cleaning depth max. 2,49 Meter
cleaning cover
 floor, walls and waterline
pool surface PVC, Beton, Vinyl, Mosaik etc.
Movement garden Star shape, wall climbing path
sensors Gyroskop
waterproofness IPX8
Filter 180 μm individual large cartridges
suction power 2650 GPH
movement speed 10.97 Meters/Min
Weight 7,9 kg

What is a pool cleaner?

Anyone who owns a pool will follow the regular cleaning ritual Kacher, pool sweeper, pump or other aids know to clean the pool. Depending on the pool size whether above ground or embedded in the ground, is the workload secure sometimes quite high. Pumps and pool sweepers are unwieldy to use, or any devices also consume additional electricity.

So if you want to simplify your life and save time, a pool cleaning robot like the WYBOT Osprey 700 is worth its weight in gold.

WYBOT Osprey 700 Pool Cleaner Wall & Floor Cleaning

Autonomous cleaning

The small robot with integrated Lithium-ion battery and 8800mAh capacity is able to independently for ~110 minutes cleaning the pool bottom and pool walls. The ground hardly plays a role and he drives in star shape in the middle of the pool or in Zigzag Form die walls as well as stair steps up while sucking dirt How Leaves, grass, small pebbles or similar with 2650 GPH suction power on. Inside the teat is a collection basket integrated, which can later be dumped manually.

Smaller obstacles on the pool floor can be run over/run over.

WYBOT Osprey 700 Pool Cleaner Collector

Die Silicone scrub brushes with lamellae pick up the dirt. thanks to the rubber tracks on the left and to the right of the sucker and the holding suction he himself on the ground or also on the walls firmly. So it can too Pool water line cleaned only if the pool is not provided with an overflow.

WYBOT Osprey 700 pool cleaner Scheme cleaning and collection basket

Die pool depth allowed up to 2,49 Meter amount and the Surface in the best case 18 Meter or around the 120m² be. The charging station should be placed outside a 10 meter radius of the pool and will take a full charge 6,5 Hours to complete if you don’t do that fast charger for 3.5-4 hours charging time optional buys. One LED shows the Charging status an.

WYBOT Osprey 700 Pool Cleaner type of motion

If the battery runs out during the cleaning process, the vacuum automatically moves back to the edge of the pool.

However, there is no app connection for schedules or remote control. So you have to start the cleaning manually and put the pool vacuum in the water, but you can then lie down comfortably in the sun again.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy WYBOT Osprey 700?

Consistently, this pool cleaner sounds pretty exciting because it can clean the pool autonomously without a cable. However, we have never had contact with such a product and can only assess the pool vacuum to a limited extent. However, our test device has already arrived and in the coming days we will test the pool cleaner and share the relevant results with you here.

Have you already gained experience with such a technical device or do you know other ways to keep the pool clean? Then bring it on and fire up our comment column.

See also  WithSecure Products: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

You may also like

Meta Quest 2: Saturn VR Headset Deal –...

NearDrop realizes that Android can also use the...

Die EasyLonger EL268PRO im Test, 100W + 268000...

Only $30 per month guarantees Internet security and...

Ed Boon may be teasing Shaolin Monks remake...

Tamagotchi – how a digital pet achieved cult...

Xiaomi China Trip 2023 – your questions, visa...

If you fall for it, you lose your...

Smoothie-Mixer Nutribullet Pro 900 im Test

Unscripted: Antje Boetius, how do you remain so...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy