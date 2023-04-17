X.AI: Elon Musk plans AI rival to ChatGPT

First, multi-billionaire Musk called for a six-month moratorium on the development of artificial intelligence – now he is founding another AI company.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has founded a new AI company to compete with ChatGPT operator OpenAI. With X.Ai, as the company is called, the business magnate wants to get back into the AI ​​race that started with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

Personnel and hardware are ready

Musk has assembled a team of artificial intelligence (AI) researchers and engineers, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans. The Twitter boss is also in talks with Tesla and SpaceX investors about getting involved in his new project. He has already secured thousands of Nvidia graphics processors for the project, it said. Such chips are also used in AI systems.

Musk initially did not comment. Nvidia stock turned positive after the report was released. Tesla stocks, on the other hand, were down 1.1 percent.

Musk is competing with his former startup

Musk founded OpenAI in 2015 together with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman as a non-profit startup. He left the company’s board of directors in 2018. In February, technology news site The Information reported that Musk plans to set up a new AI research lab. He recruited Igor Babushkin, a researcher who had left Alphabet’s AI division DeepMind. The two men talked about putting together a team to advance AI research. The project is still in the early stages and there is no concrete plan for the development of specific products.

At the end of March, Musk, together with numerous experts from the industry, then called for a six-month break in AI development. “Powerful AI systems should only be developed when we are sure that their effects are positive and their risks are manageable,” it said in an open letter at the time. The authors warned of the dangers of generative AI, the technology behind ChatGPT. Critics accused the authors of only fueling fears with the letter. Calls for regulation of AI grew louder on Thursday after China published planned guidelines for an ideological orientation of its AI systems.

With material from Reuters