X as Elon Musk wants it: audio and video calls arrive on Twitter

It was one of (many) things that Elon Musk had promised for X, which has been the new name of Twitter since last April. And finally, on the exact anniversary of the day the entrepreneur became the owner in the San Francisco officecame to fruition.

The news is that on Twitter you can make and receive calls and video callswhich obviously take place not through the telephone line but using the data connection (like on WhatsApp, in short).

How calls work on Twitter

Many people, even in Italy, have received a notification this morning which invited them to try the new function, which allows you to authorize calls to and from the people you have in address bookthose followthe users verified (but on Twitter this is not exactly a good idea) or all 3 groups.

From the short test we did, you can make a call starting from a chat with another userclicking on the phone icon at the top right and then choosing the audio or video mode.

It is not yet clear whether the novelty is not available for everyone because it is still in the rollout phase (Twitter users are in sharp decline, but they are still over 330 million) or because it will then be limited only to paying users: on this, Musk has been a bit vague for now.

