X.Org X11 at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

X.Org X11 at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for X.Org X11. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for X.Org X11 on June 16th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Fedora Linux and Open Source X.Org X11 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: OSS-Security Mailing Liste (Status: 06/15/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for X.Org X11 – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 6,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

X.Org X11 Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The X Window System is used to create graphical user interfaces on Unix systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in X.Org X11 to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-3138 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products
Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)
Open Source X.Org X11 libX11 < 1.8.6 (cpe:/a:x:x.org_x11)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.
  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.
  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

OSS-Security Mailing List vom 2023-06-15 (16.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2023/q2/232

Ubuntu Security Notice (16.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6168-1

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-7503CE855C vom 2023-06-16 (16.06.2023)
For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-7503ce855c

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for X.Org X11. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/16/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

