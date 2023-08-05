X.Org X11 at risk: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

An update to the IT security warning of a known vulnerability has been released for X.Org X11. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on August 4th, 2023 to a vulnerability for X.Org X11 that became known on November 11th, 2020. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products open source X.Org X11 and SUSE Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:3190-1 (Status: 04.08.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for X.Org X11 – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 4,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,9

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 4.2.

X.Org X11 Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The X Window System is used to create graphical user interfaces on Unix systems.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in X.Org X11 to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2020-25697 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Open Source X.Org X11 (cpe:/a:x:x.org_x11)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:3190-1 vom 2023-08-04 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:3189-1 vom 2023-08-04 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Mailing list OSS-Security vom 2020-11-09 (11.11.2020)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for X.Org X11. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

11/11/2020 – Initial version

08/04/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

