X, what changes after the blocking of accounts is stopped

“Quite fun blocking people complaining about theelimination of the block. What does the medicine taste like?” Two emoticons follow, laughing out loud. On the announced cancellation of what, on social networks of every era, has been for many the main function to save themselves from harassment, pedantry, attacks and stalking (blocking) Elon Musk unleash the usual irony of the bully. A few days ago, responding to a user – a community of Tesla owners from Silicon Valley – he had announced that precisely the possibility of blocking other users would be progressively eliminated. “It does not make sense”, he tweeted (can this “verb” still be used?). It will remain only in direct messagesthose which among other things are already substantially available only to those who pay for the subscription to Blue, with the blue badge and a series of other services reserved for subscribers, by now the true owners and agitators of social media.

The fake challenge Elon Musk’s 4 lies about fighting Mark Zuckerberg by Emanuele Capone August 18, 2023

From the point of view of the owner of the former Twitter, in fact, blocking other users compromises the confrontation-clash, makes the “fight” less interesting and less bloody. With all due respect if almost always blocking means escape undue psychological pressure, exploitation, threats, insults. Yes, of course, there are also those – like many Italian politicians, for example – who have always used user blocking in the opposite key: to silence any criticism a priori and not allow users who consider themselves hostile to have their say as a corollary of their own ramblings. Many often find themselves blocked without even having ever interacted with certain profiles, evidently on the basis of some preventive profiling. But essentially forbidding a user to block another means subjecting him to stress and frustration, forcing him to participate even reluctantly, allow organized attacks and turn him into more of a target than he already is. Without even shield and block defense. We understand the usefulness in terms of the company’s business: to increase engagement even at the cost of making X a job even more toxic than it has become in months, with moderation entrusted to the ambitious notes of the community and an army of fake blue checks ready to continuously muddy the waters.

However the doctor didn’t order it, to stay on X. And if in some cases this proposal doesn’t make too much sense – for those who obviously live off the widest possible audience, regardless of any consequences in terms of feedback – there is a solution that could indirectly change some balances. Especially if the blockade is really lifted. As has always happened in the history of social networks before and in the media today, in the end – even against the powerful algorithms – it is the users who “cut out”, personalize and fold the way they use the services depending on the tools they are granted. And if therefore the block really does disappear, the possibility of experiencing that platform in a more intimate and healthy way still remains: limit the audience which can display its own content.

The clash Freedom of speech according to Elon Musk: X sues a nonprofit that fights hate speech by Bruno Ruffilli 01 August 2023

We have done it in the last few days as a choice for mental cleansing and for saving precious time. Just log in from the privacy settings and then choose the item “Audience and tags”. At that point, turning on the switch “Protect your posts” you make your profile private. Indeed, a will appear padlock next to your name. In that way the posts will be visible only to those who follow us and also any responses from followers will not be visible to third parties who are not connected with us. If the option is active, each new follower will obviously have to be accepted: it will be parked in a section baptized “Follow Requests”. In a way obviously not dissimilar from what happens elsewhere, such as on Instagram. The point is that on the former Twitter this approach has always seemed almost a contradiction: the bird at the time was made to amplify news, an observation, a reflection, a discussion as much as possible. It was the news agency of the planet (of a piece of the planet). Keeping a tweet visible only to your followers risked underutilizing that tool, making it a bit useless, almost a waste of time. Now no longer.

The X case (Twitter) suspected of obstructing the media least appreciated by Musk including Reuters and New York Times by Arcangelo Rociola August 16, 2023

Now it is becoming perhaps the only way available to anyone who has built one in recent years community – big or small, it doesn’t matter, certainly with larger numbers the operation takes on even more of its raison d’être – and who does not want to lose it along the way, sacrifice it to the desire for conflict that pervades every decision by Musk or to misunderstood theories on freedom of opinion and speech. Taking a step aside from a platform that is more confusing than before, where whoever pays takes precedence regardless of what they have to say, where the algorithm recommends content nine times out of ten that is out of focus if not irritating and where, icing on the poison cake, the end of the blockade will also deprive us of the only way we had to protect ourselves from those who transformed a legitimate exchange of views into an endless, often organized barrage. It is no longer a downward choice, as it might have appeared some time ago, but a paradigm shift to which those who wish – for strange reasons – to stay on X could quickly adapt so as not to lose the relationships built up over many years. Especially after the last shot.

Meta Musk’s anti-Twitter threatens legal action against Threads: we tried it and we’ll tell you how it is by Bruno Ruffilli 06 July 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

