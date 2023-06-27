Xbox and Barbie Collaboration Event Sends Forza 5 Car and Wins Special Edition Console- ezone.hk – Game Animation- E-sports Games

During the summer vacation, the new movie “Barbie Barbie” will be shown in Hong Kong theaters on July 20, and the audience will follow the heroine to Barbie Paradise. This time, XBox has teamed up with Barbie to launch a special version of the host and “Forza Horizon 5” game items on the basis of the movie. Players can drive two iconic “Barbie” cars in the game.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

In the movie, Barbie drives a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette, painted her signature pink. The male protagonist Ken is driving a 2022 GMC HUMMER EV. This time, Xbox will bring them to “Forza Horizon 5”. Every player of “Forza Horizon 5” will receive these 2 themed cars. The iconic cars drive around in the game. Interested players can simply download them from the in-game message center and they will appear in the garage.

In addition, to celebrate this collaboration, Xbox has selected 10 Barbies of different styles on the market, injecting their fashion into Xbox hardware, including Xbox Series S consoles, wireless handles and barrier-free controllers (Adaptive Controller) ), Fans have a better chance to win them for free, as long as they start from July 10, players can pay attention to Xbox’s global Twitter and Microsoft Rewards, the details of the event will be announced at that time, and the winner can get a limited amount of equipment for free.

[Hot Report]Tram rides are free in July, and the return day on the 5th is free to ride on the sea traffic to visit Victoria Harbor

[Hot Report]E3 Game Show Transformation?It will not be held in Los Angeles next year and the following year

Source : ezone.hk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

