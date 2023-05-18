Xbox announces that its PC games will be launched on NVIDIA GeForce NOW service from now on

Xbox said this is the beginning of a 10-year forward-looking partnership with NVIDIA that will bring PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda to GeForce NOW members. The first batch of game lineups on the shelves cover single-player and multiplayer games, and will be updated regularly in the future.
Xbox mentioned that this is the first of a series of cooperations in the Xbox launch to provide Xbox PC games to players around the world through various cloud game services. The first is NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and in the future there will be Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE and Nware. It is currently committed to providing Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda’s existing games, and will also provide Activision Blizzard’s future PC games after the completion of the acquisition.