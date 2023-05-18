Xbox announces that its PC games will be launched on NVIDIA GeForce NOW service from now on

Microsoft Xbox announced on May 18, US time that it will provide its PC games to NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud game service members in the UK, the US, the EU and around the world from now on. Players can now stream “Gears of War 5” through the NVIDIA GeForce NOW service, and games such as “Death Cycle”, “Tiny World Survival War”, and “Traces of Retouching” are scheduled to be released on May 25.

Xbox said this is the beginning of a 10-year forward-looking partnership with NVIDIA that will bring PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda to GeForce NOW members. The first batch of game lineups on the shelves cover single-player and multiplayer games, and will be updated regularly in the future.

GeForce NOW members will be able to stream eligible Xbox purchases from Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC, Mac, Shield TV and Android devices, or on Chromebook and iOS Safari by connecting to play.geforcenow.com Game Studios and Bethesda PC Games will expand support to games purchased from the Microsoft Store in the coming months.

Xbox mentioned that this is the first of a series of cooperations in the Xbox launch to provide Xbox PC games to players around the world through various cloud game services. The first is NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and in the future there will be Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE and Nware. It is currently committed to providing Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda’s existing games, and will also provide Activision Blizzard’s future PC games after the completion of the acquisition.