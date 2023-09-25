Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Expresses Desire for Resurrection of Popular MechAssault Franchise

Xbox Boss Expresses Desire for MechAssault Franchise Resurrection

Tokyo Game Show, Japan – During a recent Q&A session at the Tokyo Game Show, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed his strong desire to see the return of the MechAssault franchise. MechAssault and MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf were iconic games that were launched on the first Xbox console, gaining popularity and leaving a lasting impression on gamers.

The MechAssault series offered a unique and immersive multiplayer experience, particularly in MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf, where players could exit their mechs and attempt to hack and take control of their opponents’ war machines. This innovative and advanced multiplayer feature was ahead of its time and contributed to the games’ lasting appeal.

Looking back on these games that were truly groundbreaking during their time, Spencer expressed his nostalgia and fondness for MechAssault. He acknowledged that they were exceptional games in an era when nothing quite like them existed. It is evident that the franchise holds a special place in his heart.

When asked about the possibility of resurrecting the MechAssault franchise, Spencer responded, “I’ve always wanted us to go back and revisit the MechAssault space, and I think there’s a lot we could do. There’s a lot of stuff throughout the series that was ahead of its time in some way, and it would be nice to go back and revisit it.”

However, Spencer also clarified that at present, there are no concrete plans for reviving the MechAssault franchise. He emphasized that his statement should not be misconstrued as a leak or indication of an imminent release. “There are no plans for today, so this is not a leak of anything,” he explained. “But that would be a good choice.”

Fans of the MechAssault series may have to wait patiently for any news of a potential reboot or continuation. Spencer’s expressed desire, though not guaranteeing anything, raises hopes among enthusiasts who have longed for the return of this beloved franchise.

Image source: Gamereactor.cn

