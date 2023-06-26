Home » Xbox Boss Says The Elder Scrolls VI Is ‘Probably Another Five Years’ Won’t Come Out
The Elder Scrolls VI

At E3 2018, Bethesda revealed The Elder Scrolls VI for the first time. Almost 5 years have passed today, and we have heard from the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, that the work “may take more than five years” before it will be released. Spencer spoke about the Elder Scrolls VI situation during the FTC’s hearing on an injunction application against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s acquisitions.

“Considering that this game is still far away from us, the scope of the current supported platforms is not easy to determine.” He said, “The game still needs a long preparation time, and it is difficult for us to predict that time. What kind of platform will be. The development of “The Elder Scrolls VI” is the team that is currently finishing the “Starfield” (Starfield), which will be released in September this year, so “The Elder Scrolls VI” may be more than five years away time.”

In fact, if you have been paying attention to the dynamics of “The Elder Scrolls VI”, you should remember that as early as 2020, Bethesda stated that it would not have any substantive things to share for several years. And according to Spencer now, the game might skip this generation of consoles entirely.

