Microsoft bought gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $95 a share in January, bringing the total to $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in Microsoft’s history. However, with the deepening of the transaction, it has attracted questions from all parties, and relevant regulatory agencies have become more cautious in approval. Recently, Microsoft has even downplayed the business of Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming, trying to avoid talking about this aspect, to a certain extent, in order to successfully pass the regulatory approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Recently, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox business, was interviewed by the media. When asked about the future planning of Microsoft’s game division, he deliberately avoided the question about Xbox Game Pass, instead focusing on hardware and first-party games, even Mobile games are also discussed.



Phil Spencer said Microsoft is looking at things like new hardware, new game styles, new partnerships, everything a first-party can do. At the same time, Microsoft has also spent a lot of time thinking about the mobile terminal and the meaning of Xbox for mobile platform players. At this stage, Xbox has no sense of existence for these players.

Phil Spencer is aware of some of the outside world‘s opinions, admitting that it has not released what players call a large first-party game for too long. Although Microsoft can make excuses in other aspects such as the new crown epidemic, players choose the Xbox platform because they want to find more great games here.

Microsoft has acquired a number of game studios over the past period of time, and Phil Spencer expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of these new members, saying that looking forward to future platforms, they have provided a lot of feedback, many of which are things Microsoft can do, and there are also These are the parts that content creators wish Microsoft could do. At present, Microsoft also has some basic ideas about what it wants to do next and how to integrate hardware and services, which will be tested with first-party teams.

