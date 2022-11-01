Home Technology Xbox chief admits lack of first-party hits, preparing for new hardware platform | XFastest News
Technology

Xbox chief admits lack of first-party hits, preparing for new hardware platform | XFastest News

by admin
Xbox chief admits lack of first-party hits, preparing for new hardware platform | XFastest News

Microsoft bought gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $95 a share in January, bringing the total to $68.7 billion, making it the most expensive acquisition in Microsoft’s history. However, with the deepening of the transaction, it has attracted questions from all parties, and relevant regulatory agencies have become more cautious in approval. Recently, Microsoft has even downplayed the business of Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming, trying to avoid talking about this aspect, to a certain extent, in order to successfully pass the regulatory approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Recently, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox business, was interviewed by the media. When asked about the future planning of Microsoft’s game division, he deliberately avoided the question about Xbox Game Pass, instead focusing on hardware and first-party games, even Mobile games are also discussed.

Phil Spencer said Microsoft is looking at things like new hardware, new game styles, new partnerships, everything a first-party can do. At the same time, Microsoft has also spent a lot of time thinking about the mobile terminal and the meaning of Xbox for mobile platform players. At this stage, Xbox has no sense of existence for these players.

Phil Spencer is aware of some of the outside world‘s opinions, admitting that it has not released what players call a large first-party game for too long. Although Microsoft can make excuses in other aspects such as the new crown epidemic, players choose the Xbox platform because they want to find more great games here.

Microsoft has acquired a number of game studios over the past period of time, and Phil Spencer expressed satisfaction with the cooperation of these new members, saying that looking forward to future platforms, they have provided a lot of feedback, many of which are things Microsoft can do, and there are also These are the parts that content creators wish Microsoft could do. At present, Microsoft also has some basic ideas about what it wants to do next and how to integrate hardware and services, which will be tested with first-party teams.

See also  Samantha Cristoforetti will be commander of the International Space Station

source

Further reading:

You may also like

“The Price of Black and White Mobius Years”...

Simple reconstruction of NZXT H5 Elite case out...

Super Mario Bros × G-SHOCK! Retro Mario’s cute...

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55″ – Samsung Odyssey Ark...

Measured using RTX 4090 to play “The Legend...

Strange astronomical objects appear in deep space, astronomers...

Unpacking | Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a...

Call of Duty expected to launch on Nintendo...

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get...

Microsoft wants you to be an Xbox insider...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy