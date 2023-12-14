Xbox comes to Quest, Meta’s VR glasses: Mark Zuckerberg published videos with Mortal Kombat

The Xbox Cloud Gaming app has officially made its way into the Meta Quest store, albeit in beta form. Mark Zuckerberg, in a video showcasing him playing Mortal Kombat, made the announcement that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on the Meta Quest platform, providing access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 users with a high-speed internet connection. This integration means that those with a minimum 20 Mbps connection will now be able to enjoy cloud gaming without the need for a game console.

While details regarding the end of the beta period or the release of a stable version of the app have not been provided by Meta Quest and Microsoft, it has been revealed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can start testing the new functionality and dive into the games available through an active subscription.

The Quest glasses have the ability to transform into virtual cinema screens, offering four screen size options and supporting connectivity for Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, with plans to include PS5 controllers in the future. Notable titles like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite, and Sea of Thieves are among the catalog of games that can be enjoyed through the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Meta Quest.

Additionally, the release of the new Quest 3 has brought about improvements compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2. It features improved screen clarity, more graphics-intensive games, and dual 2064 x 2208 pixel displays, as well as the first product to ship with a second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The device also integrates Meta’s immersive mixed reality experience, allowing for practical applications such as medical education and surgery simulations.

The Quest 3 is priced at $499 and has simplified the size of the controllers compared to the Quest 2, as well as improved tracking algorithms for improved performance. It also boasts a battery life of two to three hours, similar to the Quest 2 and better than the Quest Pro. As of October 10, 2023, Meta began shipping the Quest 3 for $499.