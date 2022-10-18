Back in 2015, Microsoft released the first Xbox Elite controller, a high-end version of the regular Xbox controller with lots of extra features like replaceable elements, paddles, software for various configurations, and more. In 2019, it’s followed by the Xbox Elite Controller 2, which has improved in every way – and it’s time to take it to the next level.

Microsoft has now announced that you can use the Xbox Design Lab to personalize the Elite Controller 2 and get everything you want:

“Players can choose from a variety of different colors to customize almost every exterior part of the Elite Series 2 controller, including the body, rear case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, joysticks, and buttons. Choose between cross-shaped or faceted directional pads and color customization for the joystick base and ring for the first time in the Xbox Design Lab. Further personalize your design with laser engraving to add your name, gamertag or A custom 16-character message.

It doesn’t stop there because you can also create a “Custom designed suitcase” , and make individual custom extras to truly make it yours, with the ability to change the combination whenever you like.Microsoft also reminds you that if you wish to “Customize the Xbox buttons to match your new color scheme”, youComplete RGB suite with over 16 million colors.

The controller starts at $149.99, and you’ll end up with $209.99 if you want it engraved with every extra element and customize everything. We tried out the Xbox Design Lab tool to create our own controller, you can check out the results below along with the trailer.