Technology

by admin
Last year, Microsoft announced Xbox Elite Series 2 Finally added to Xbox Design Labs, which enables billions of combinations of your controllers. Now, they’ve announced via Xbox Wire that this feature has been improved even further:

“You can now choose from 16 primary colors for the top and back casings, 12 colors for the ABXY buttons, 17 different accent colors for the paddles and D pads, and 25 accent colors for the rest of the controller. With vibrant hues like Garnet Red, Glacier Blue and Deep Pink, as well as more discreet options like the new black ABXY button, the possibilities for personalizing our most advanced controller are literally billions of possibilities.

You can even adjust“The color of the joystick ring and base for a subtle pop of color”. .Go to this link to try out the custom tool and maybe treat yourself. After all, we’re only eight months and thirteen days away from Christmas, so…

