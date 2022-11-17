Regulatory agencies around the world have successively launched investigations into Microsoft’s acquisition of game company Activision Blizzard, and Sony has always pointed out that the game “Call of Duty” series is extremely popular on the PlayStation platform. Microsoft’s acquisition plan may constitute a monopoly, because the game may become Xbox. Exclusive to PCs, something Microsoft vehemently denies.

Earlier, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, was once again asked about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and whether the “Call of Duty” series would disappear from the PlayStation platform when he was interviewed by The Verge’s Podcast program “Decoder”. Spencer said that it is undoubtedly a bit silly to write the word “forever” on the contract now, but he believes that making a longer-term commitment to make Sony and regulators feel comfortable is completely fine.

Despite repeated statements from Microsoft and Spencer that they have no intention of making Call of Duty an Xbox and PC exclusive, Sony is sticking to its guns and hoping to prevent Activision Blizzard from being acquired by the other party. Spencer said in October that he wanted Call of Duty to be available on as many gaming platforms as Minecraft was. Microsoft also pointed out that even if all “Call of Duty” players switch to Xbox consoles, PlayStation still has a larger customer base. As for the acquired Activision Blizzard, its president earlier expressed confidence that the acquisition can be completed in June 2023.

