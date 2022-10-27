Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox division and Microsoft Studios, speaks during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, California June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian (UNITED STATES – Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS) – GM1EA6A0R0701

Microsoft’s Game Pass service, which allows subscribers to play all the game content in the collection, has successfully attracted many players. Phil Spencer, director of Microsoft’s gaming division, revealed at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference that Game Pass revenue already accounts for as much as 15% of overall Xbox content and service revenue, but Spencer doesn’t think this proportion will grow any more.

Spencer mentioned that in Microsoft’s 2023 Q1 financial report released last week, it showed that PC Game Pass had a substantial year-on-year growth of 159%, but the growth rate of subscriptions for consoles slowed down, and at the same time saw the utilization rate of the Xbox Cloud Gaming cloud gaming platform. improved. Microsoft believes that mobile devices will be another major Game Pass development future, so in the long run, Xbox will focus on developing the gaming experience on Android and iOS, including porting the Xbox Store to related platforms.

Many streaming services are increasing their prices one after another, and Game Pass seems to be following suit, and it also predicts that both consoles and services will increase prices. But Spencer said they hope it won’t happen during the long holiday this year, so friends who want to start should be early.