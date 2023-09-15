Xbox Game Pass Surpasses 30 Million Subscribers: Insider Leak Suggests Significant Growth

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has reportedly surpassed 30 million users, according to a recent hint from Xbox marketing chief Craig McNary. Although Microsoft has not provided official subscriber numbers for Game Pass since last year when it announced it had reached 25 million users, industry insiders have speculated that the number has increased. McNary’s LinkedIn post stated, “Launched and grew Xbox Game Pass, the world‘s #1 gaming subscription service with over 30 million members,” suggesting that the service has continued to gain popularity.

The evidence was first discovered by Twitter user Tumur222, who took a screenshot of McNary’s statement before it was deleted. McNary’s decision to remove the post indicates that the information might not have been intended to be publicly disclosed. However, given McNary’s position as an Xbox executive, it is likely that he had access to accurate subscriber data.

With the recent launch of Xbox Game Pass Core, it is anticipated that the number of Game Pass subscribers will see a significant increase this month. This is because all Xbox Live Gold subscriptions will be automatically converted to Core. This move may encourage Microsoft to provide official updates on the current number of Game Pass subscribers, as it will be a crucial metric for the success of the new service.

It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will release official numbers anytime soon, but for now, the hint from Craig McNary suggests that Game Pass continues to attract a growing number of users. As the popularity of subscription-based gaming services rises, it will be interesting to see how Microsoft’s Game Pass competes with other platforms in this evolving market.

Source: pure Xbox