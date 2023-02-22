Home Technology Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family expands to more countries –
Technology

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family expands to more countries –

by admin
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family expands to more countries –

Launched last year in Colombia and Ireland calledFriends & FamilyXbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s basically a way to share a subscription with up to four other people living in your country, each of whom gets access to the games and benefits that Game Pass Ultimate offers.

Now Microsoft has announced that six new countries will be able to join the cheaper way to get Game Pass, but it’s not the biggest markets that will get the opportunity; Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

Friends & Family is about double the price of a regular Game Pass Ultimate subscription, so as long as you share it with at least three people (as mentioned, it supports up to five people), you’ll save a lot of money each month. We think it’s only a matter of time before other Xbox markets get this opportunity as well.

See also  Netflix password sharing, what is Core House and how will it be found

You may also like

Technology Life | iPhone 15 is rumored to...

The mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra is on...

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 28 million...

Microsoft to Provide Nintendo with Call of Duty...

The unreleased Sonos Era 300 and Era 100...

The first State of PlayStation 2023 game confirmation...

Primitive survival game “Great Wilderness First Men” launched...

Google uses the Jetpack Compose framework to refactor...

Ubisoft’s ‘Mousetrap’ System Extends Latency to Crack Down...

Mi 13 Pro international version running scores exposed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy