Launched last year in Colombia and Ireland calledFriends & FamilyXbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It’s basically a way to share a subscription with up to four other people living in your country, each of whom gets access to the games and benefits that Game Pass Ultimate offers.

Now Microsoft has announced that six new countries will be able to join the cheaper way to get Game Pass, but it’s not the biggest markets that will get the opportunity; Chile, Hungary, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sweden.

Friends & Family is about double the price of a regular Game Pass Ultimate subscription, so as long as you share it with at least three people (as mentioned, it supports up to five people), you’ll save a lot of money each month. We think it’s only a matter of time before other Xbox markets get this opportunity as well.