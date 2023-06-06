Xbox Game Showcase 2023 wishlist

Avowed, Fable, Everwild, the list goes on. Most of these games were revealed to us years ago, but we’re still largely in the dark about them. We occasionally hear rumors and such, but at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, hopefully that will change.

Just like we did for Summer Game Fest 2023, we’re compiling a list of what we want to show at the Xbox Games Showcase and what we expect to show up. In more cautious expectations, we’ll throw in some outlandish ideas in the hope that we’ll get some real surprises that make this show worth talking about.

First, let’s talk about the header behavior and get it out of the way. Starfield technically has its own show, but since it’s an Xbox exclusive, it’s best thought of as part of the overall Microsoft presentation experience. We’ve had a lot of time here on Starfield, a lot more than last year, and hopefully it’s not just Todd Howard and co making promises about things we may or may not see in the finished product.

In short, it would be nice to simply see a lot of gameplay here. A look at the environments, the characters, the stories we might get lost in, and the galaxy we’ll be able to explore. It was meant to be a dress-up experience, but with the shock of Redfall, Starfield succeeds so much that it seems like a disappointment. Hopefully Bethesda will give us a lot to talk about here, and really make the final months of waiting for the release exciting, rather than filled with dread that it could go wrong.

Leaving aside the biggest stress test of the year, we hope to see at least a few more major titles at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. A magical mystery that entered fantasy from the depths of the galaxy, Obsidian’s Avowed remains a mystery to us. It looks like a fun sword-and-spell action RPG with Obsidian at the helm, and we can’t help but get a little excited, but, in the case of Avowed, most of the games we’ll be talking about the Xbox hasn’t shown us much. That should change so that Xbox can look forward to a big RPG for us while Starfield is in our hands. A launch window and even a bit of gameplay is enough, really.

Still sticking to the fantasy theme, Xbox recently teased that Fable will indeed be at the showcase. Rumors of Fable’s development have been largely disastrous, but lately things seem to be back on track. Fable is a particularly interesting title, as it was revealed in 2020, so hopefully work has been in the works for a while, but reportedly got mixed up with that work, even with a reminder that it existed on June 11th. It’s also possible we won’t see it for a while. Phil Spencer has said that Fable will be released before The Elder Scrolls 6, but at this point, that’s like saying I’m going to die before the sun explodes.

Forza Motorsport recently revealed its cover car, and with the racing game rolling out this year, we’ll likely see a confirmed release date as well as some gameplay to keep fans happy. We know it’s going to be unveiled, and considering it’s one of Xbox’s major releases this year, all that remains is how much we’ll see.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is something we’re definitely looking forward to seeing more of. Since its debut, we’ve seen more and more tidbits at big events, most recently at this year’s GDC. With Xbox releasing a tweet stating that Senua’s Saga launches this year, it’s possible we’ll see something at the Xbox Games Showcase related to the release window to clarify when we’ll be moving forward with Ninja Theory’s Celtic epic.

Among the last games that hopefully we should be hearing more about by now, Rare’s Everwild should be at the Xbox Games Showcase. Most of the games listed so far have no release info, and the fact that they have movie trailers just for their titles is pretty embarrassing for Xbox. That puts even more pressure on Starfield, a game that’s had a decade of Bethesda hype behind it.

The above pretty much covers what we’d expect to see, but within those expectations, there’s definitely room for some surprises. There’s been rumors of a new Wolfenstein game, so if it’s in development, it’s a possibility. Machine Games is currently working on an Indiana Jones game to be announced in 2021, so maybe we could see it in Dreamworld or both.

Another recently announced game that we’ve heard almost nothing about is Perfect Dark. Now, the game is rumored to be far from ready for release, but if Xbox has something to show us with its Perfect Dark reboot, it’s sure to be something to talk about, and will surprise a lot of fans who are starting to lose faith in it See the light.

Looking at the huge developer roster that Xbox has, and the IPs that are now under its control, there’s no reason we couldn’t aim for the moon with our predictions, so if we’re thinking outside the box, why wouldn’t we want some kind of new Battletoads title? That’s sure to surprise a lot of people, and if Xbox adopts a classic vibe, the new Battletoads will certainly set itself apart from other green-branded games.

Killer Instinct is another classic franchise that can take a little bump. The last Killer Instinct game got incredible reviews, so why not try to bring the best of fighting games to the Xbox? Still, with Mortal Kombat 1, Tekken 8, and Street Fighter 6 this year alone, maybe now isn’t the time to add another fighting game to the stacked market.

The last one is indeed there, but considering Obsidian’s co-founder recently said he’d love to develop Fallout again, there’s a slim chance there might be something in it, and to make the 10-year wait until Bethesda can more easily fix it Fallout 5, maybe we could see Obsidian step in for another Fallout spinoff or a New Vegas remake.

The Xbox Game Showcase can no longer spend a lot of time looking at projects that don’t have a release date or show proper gameplay. Sony’s PlayStation Showcase was disappointing, but we’ve got at least Spider-Man 2 gameplay to stop it from being an utter disaster. Based on the standard set by other recent Xbox exclusives, we can’t have the same confidence in Starfield, at least not yet. So this time we need to see more substantive performance from the green team.