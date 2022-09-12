Home Technology Xbox Game Studios and Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Leaves 343 Industries – Halo Infinite – Gamereactor
Xbox Game Studios and Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Leaves 343 Industries – Halo Infinite – Gamereactor

The fact that Halo Infinite has not lived up to the developers’ promises and our hopes is just the tip of the iceberg of 343 Industries’ current problems. A group of developers, including some potential clients, have left the studio over the past few months, but none of them have matched the studio.

Bonnie Ross, co-founder of 343 and corporate vice president of Xbox Game Studios,AnnounceShe is leaving Microsoft and 343 Industries this month. The plan initially followed Halo Infinite’s major November update, but her family’s medical issues pushed it forward.

It also apparently means things are changing in 343, including Pierre Sinze replacing Ross as studio head and Bryan Koski as the new general manager of the Halo franchise.

