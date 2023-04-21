Xbox Game Studios’ big sale has started on Steam VentureBeat The Machine

6
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn
If you primarily play on PC and are curious about games like Grounded, Forza Horizon 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, or Sea of Thieves (probably Sea of Thieves), now is a great time to get them .
Microsoft has kicked off the Xbox Game Studio Steam Publisher Sale, which includes a ton of games and content for surprisingly low prices. Browse all that is on offer this way. The sale will end on May 4th.
This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here
