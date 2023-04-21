Xbox Game Studios’ big sale has started on Steam VentureBeat The Machine

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

If you primarily play on PC and are curious about games like Grounded, Forza Horizon 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, or Sea of ​​Thieves (probably Sea of ​​Thieves), now is a great time to get them .

Microsoft has kicked off the Xbox Game Studio Steam Publisher Sale, which includes a ton of games and content for surprisingly low prices. Browse all that is on offer this way. The sale will end on May 4th.

