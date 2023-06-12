Xbox Games Showcase 2023, la sfida a PlayStation passa da Starfield e Fable

A total of 27 games presentedof which 21 will arrive on Game Pass, a new version of the console, controllers, headsets and other accessories: the 2023 edition of the Xbox Games Showcase, the event in which the upcoming news for the Microsoft consolewas decidedly the most important and significant of recent years.

Not only this: broadcast live on YouTube starting at 7 pm Italian on Sunday 11 June, the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 is also a sound, clear and believable gauntlet to Sony and his PlayStation.

Below, here are the information eh trailer of the main titles presented yesterday.

Starfield

Virtually everything is now known about this game, even if in reality nothing is known. In the sense that the intentions will be so vast that it is difficult to describe it in a few minutes and in a few words. Bethesda’s first original work in 25 years, described as a sort of “Skyrim in Space”, is precisely a science fiction RPG, structured (in part) like an FPS: 45 minutes of gameplay were shown during the event, the cities and human settlements on the various planets, the skill trees and some phases of combat. Accompanied by a controller and a dedicated pair of headphones, as well as a limited edition watch, Starfield looks like the perfect mix between Skyrim, Mass Effect and No Man’s Sky and arrives on September 6th. Also on Game Pass, of course.

Forza Motorsport

Somehow set in the same universe as Forza Horizon and also a more serious and simulative version of the light-hearted driving game that allows you to roam up and down Mexico, Forza Motorsport is more focused on competitions and races on the track. The new trailer highlighted the partnership with General Motors, focusing specifically on the Corvette E-Ray. The game finally has a release date: it is expected for October 10th.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

First expansion of the CD Projekt Red video game, it should be available from September 27: players will be able to access Dogtown, a new location in Night City, to save the president of the New United States, accompanied by a new character played by actor Idris Elba. And obviously by Keanu Reeves, who will be back for the occasion.

Star Wars: Outlaws

One of the 3 main surprises of the event, an open world set in the Star Wars universe (the first of this kind), developed by Ubisoft and expected during 2024. According to what is explained, it would be “set between the events of the Empire strikes back and Return of the Jedi” and you will be able to “explore planets throughout the galaxy, both historical and new ones”. The protagonist is all new and her name is Kay Vess.

Avowed

Quite unexpectedly, Microsoft has shown a trailer for Avowed, the new and highly anticipated first-person RPG from Obsidian. According to what has been announced, Avowed takes place in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity and players will have “swords, shields, guns, spells and much more” at their disposal to face the many enemies that they will face.

Fable

The new Fable, perhaps the most important of the surprises of the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and following a series of games of enormous success with critics and audiences, finally has a kind of trailer. Which is a trailer in the Fable way, therefore ironic, irreverent and where not everything is what it seems (as you can tell by looking at it). The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but this is already an important first step.