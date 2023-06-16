Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Quick Report 27 new games, 1TB console, limited game peripherals are fully disclosed- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games

Microsoft’s earlier 2023 Xbox Games Showcase game conference officially announced 27 games that players can look forward to on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Xbox Game Pass in the future. In addition, the new 1TB host and the limited game peripherals of “Starry Sky” were also displayed.

Microsoft recently held an eye-catching 2023 Xbox Games Showcase game presentation, announcing a series of exciting games and surprise hardware. Players can look forward to enjoying these amazing games on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Xbox Game Pass. From the limited edition game peripherals of “Starry Sky” to the new “Forza Motorsport” and the enhancement of Japanese games, Xbox Games Showcase 2023 brings unlimited game fun to game lovers. At the same time, Xbox also launched a new 1TB console and luxury limited-edition game peripherals to provide players with richer game choices and upgrade experience.



At the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase game conference held by Microsoft, many new games and updates of Xbox Game Studios were announced, including “Starry Sky”, “Fable”, “Clockwork Revolution” and more. In addition, the new game “Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024” of the “Microsoft Flight Simulator” series also made its debut, and a number of new Japanese games were revealed for the first time globally, enriching this year’s Xbox game lineup. Among them, as many as 21 games will be launched on the Game Pass game subscription service on the day of launch. In addition to games, Xbox also announced surprising hardware products, including the “Starry Sky” limited edition Xbox wireless controller and wireless headset, as well as the upgraded Xbox Series S 1TB carbon black special edition.

“Microsoft Flight Simulator” also announced that it will launch an expansion in cooperation with the movie “Dune” series in November, allowing players to drive the Atreides Ornithopter plane in the movie through the game experience through the game after watching the second sequel. The mysterious sand dunes in the story . In addition, unprecedented and diverse technical services such as air rescue, helicopter air transport, agricultural aviation and high-altitude skydiving have been added, allowing players to experience more comprehensive flying challenges.

The highly anticipated new work of “Forza Motorsport” also showed more than 500 car models and 20 tracks for players to race at the press conference, and revealed this year’s cover car model 2023 No.1 Cadillac Racing V-Series. R and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. The game will be released on October 10th, and it will be available on Game Pass at the same time, and pre-orders are now available.

The inXile entertainment studio under Xbox is creating the 3A-level first-person adventure action RPG game “Clockwork Revolution” first launched by Xbox Game Studios. The game combines time travel and steampunk elements, allowing players to explore and influence a bustling city set in the Victorian era through their own choices.

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II), created by the Ninja Theory studio under Xbox, will be launched in 2024, allowing players to experience movie-like immersion and auditory and visual effects at the same time. , to experience the protagonist’s process of overcoming the darkness in the heart and the outside world.

The new expansion content of “Cyberpunk 2077” “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” will land on Xbox Series X|S on September 26.

Enhanced Japanese games “Dragon Among Men” and “Persona” debut

In recent years, Xbox has continued to strengthen the Japanese game lineup of its platform. This conference also brought more amazing games and updates for Xbox players. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the latest installment in the popular game series “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth”, will be available on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs in early 2024.

“Persona 3” ushered in the remake version “Persona 3 Reload”, a fully remodeled combat system, leading graphics technology and a new arrangement of the original soundtrack will bring fans of this classic game an unprecedented new experience. “Persona 5” will also launch a spin-off “Persona 5 Tactica”. Both games will be available on Game Pass on launch day. ATLUS, which created the “Persona” series, will launch “Metaphor: ReFantazio” (Metaphor: ReFantazio) with its superb RPG game production technology.

CAPCOM also showcased the game “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess”, which was simultaneously launched on Game Pass on the day of release. The exquisite picture quality supported by the RE engine allows players to immerse themselves in traditional Japanese style while playing action strategy games. in the world of aesthetics.

“Starry Sky” Limited Edition Wireless Controller and Headphones Launched

At the press conference, the limited edition Xbox wireless controller and wireless headset of “Starry Sky” were also pleasantly announced. Its clean appearance design concept is inspired by real-world spaceships, allowing players to explore the vast expanse as if they were in the cockpit universe. The recommended price is HK$ 630 “Starry Sky” Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and the price is HK$ 980 “Starry Sky” Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Headset, two products have been officially launched.

Xbox Series S new carbon black 1TB capacity

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Games, announced at the press conference that Xbox Series S will launch a new “Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black Special Edition”, which adopts the same stylish carbon black matte appearance as Xbox Series X, and doubles the storage space Upgraded from the original 512GB to 1TB, allowing players to install more favorite games while maintaining the choice of light and compact products. The Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black Special Edition is expected to be officially launched in Taiwan on September 1, with a suggested price of HK$2698.

Source：gamebase