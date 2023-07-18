Home » Xbox Games Showcase Becomes Most Viewed Event in Xbox History with Over 92 Million Views
Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Sets Record with Over 92 Million Views

Just a month away from the highly anticipated Gamescom in Cologne, Microsoft has announced that last month’s Xbox Games Showcase has officially become their “Most Viewed Xbox Show of All Time”. The event, which aired on July 23rd, has garnered an impressive 92 million views in just seven days.

According to Jonas Maki of Gamereactor.cn, Microsoft has been teasing that this year’s Gamescom will be their “special year” for Xbox. With the overwhelming success of the Xbox Games Showcase, it seems like Microsoft is prepared to go the extra mile for the event, as they have already confirmed that they will have their “Biggest Booth Ever” at Gamescom.

The Xbox Games Showcase saw a 38% increase in viewership compared to last year, thanks to a strong lineup of games and the subsequent Starfield Direct. Fans have expressed their appreciation for the format used and the games that were shown, including first-party announcements like Avowed, Fable, Forza Motorsport, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Clockwork Revolution. The showcase also featured highly anticipated third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Star Wars Outlaws, and some Persona love.

The success of the Xbox Games Showcase has left fans eagerly anticipating Microsoft’s presence at Gamescom. Microsoft has promised to share more details about their plans for the event in the coming weeks. With the record-breaking viewership of their showcase, it’s clear that Microsoft’s presence at Gamescom will be one to watch out for.

As always, Gamereactor will be on-site at Gamescom, providing comprehensive coverage of all the exciting announcements and events. Make sure to stay tuned for more updates on Xbox’s plans for Gamescom and the latest gaming news.

