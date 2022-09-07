If you play online a lot, you probably know how it ends. Someone was playing music in the background, another was talking on the phone, a third was breathing heavily into the microphone, and a fourth had disturbing distortions from outdated equipment.

Fortunately, this should no longer be an issue on Xbox, as Microsoft has now released a new update that addsParty Chat Noise Suppression.Now, by default, this feature is active and will“Remove unwanted noises like gamepad clicks, breathing and background noise from your party”.If you still want all that noise for some reason, you can also get it back by deactivating this feature under Party & Chat > ​​Options.

This new update also includes a feature that lets friends join you online simply by looking at your screenshots and game clips. The only thing you need is internet and a browser on your computer or smartphone so you can jump into the action of Xbox cloud gaming.