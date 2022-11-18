Home Technology Xbox has already started the big Black Friday sale – yqqlm
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

With just one week left until Black Friday, Black Friday has turned into a full week (or longer) of shopping for most companies. While the discounts on these long-term sales are often not as good as they used to be, there are still plenty of bargains to be had, especially when it comes to video games.

Most platform holders have annual sales around Black Friday, and they’re often spectacular. Microsoft has now started discounting their PC and Xbox, both hardware and software. View and browse products in this way.

As the gentle and kind (also: very humble!) folks at Gamereactor’s office, we’ve found a dozen great discounts you should check out in a variety of genres, from classics to almost brand new.

• Batman: Return to Arkham – 70% off (£9.99/€10.49)

• Castlevania Anniversary Collection – 80% off (£3.19/€3.99)

• Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% off (£24.99/€34.99)

• FIFA 23 – 40% off (£41.99/€47.99)

• Gotham Knights – 40% off (£38.99/€44.99)

• LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 50% off (£24.99/€29.99)

• Mafia: Definitive Edition – £65 off (£38.99/€12.24)

• Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers – 70% off (£25.49/€29.99)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 – 67% off (£18.14/€19.79)

• Saints Row Platinum Edition – 33% off (£63.64/€73.69)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – 30% off (£24.49/€27.99)

• Tiny Tina’s Wonderland – 50% off (£32.49 / €37.49)

If you’ve found some particularly good deals, we’d appreciate helping out your fellow Gamereactor readers in the comments section below. After all, sharing is caring.

