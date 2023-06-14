Xbox heralds a bright future with many games first …

Xbox heralds a exciting future for players and insiders, with lots of new features, dozens of games and a winning growth vision. The management of Xbox he outlined the highlights during the panel What’s Next for Gamingfollowing the unveiling of the Showcase and Starfield Direct.

Dozens of new games, a new 1TB Series S console and new ways for gamers to take their games anywhere are among the new announcements during the Xbox Games Showcase. With Phil Spencer (Head of Xbox), Sarah Bond, Matt Booty e Todd Howard the future of gaming at Microsoft was then discussed at the What’s Next for Gaming event. The team talked about the many new titles in the Showcase and the commercial strategy of Xbox, such as Game Pass. Also central to Xbox’s growth vision is a willingness to release lots of first-party games every quarter. Here are the main themes addressed during the panel.

Game Pass: a winning strategy

The Game Pass continues to grow, proving to be a successful commercial strategy. In the past quarter, the overall subscription revenue reached almost 1 billion dollars. Xbox registered a 46% increase of players who have used Game Pass to access titles. In addition, PC Game Pass is now extended to 46 other markets, for a total of 86giving game developers the ability to reach a much wider audience.

Players Playing Everywhere: in arrivo GeForce NOW

Xbox also announced that Game Pass members will soon be able to stream selected PC games from their library, through GeForce NOW by NVIDIA. This will allow for play on any device enabled for GeForce NOW streaming, such as low-spec PCs, Macs, Chroomebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more.

The Xbox pledge: Lots of first-party games

Xbox is committed to providing great games for all fans, with a variety and quality proposition. Over the past five years, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda have released 10 games for over 10 million players. The proposal includes new IPs, such as Sea of ​​Thieves and Grounded, and franchise titles such as Minecraft Legends and Elder Scrolls Online.

As far as first-party titles go, Xbox has surpassed the 500 million users unique, while 1P games have over 150 million monthly active users. Many titles announced at the Showcase this year, including Starfield, Forza Motorsport e Avowed. The goal is to offer users at least four first-party games per year.

The future of gaming on Xbox

They are currently in development more than 5,000 Xbox games, a number never seen before in the brand’s history for third-party titles. Success also grows for the indie [email protected] program, which to date has disbursed over 4 billion dollars to more than 5,000 creators in more than 100 countries.

The console confirms a cornerstone of the growth of Xbox, which has announced the new Xbox Series S in Carbon Black 1 TB. Available since September, the console responds to the community’s need for more storage space. In the meantime users increase Xbox: More than half of gamers who bought a Series S last year were new users.

To learn more about the future of gaming on Xbox and its global vision, read the Wire Post on the official Xbox site.