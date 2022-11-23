Home Technology Xbox Keystone streaming game console development plan suspended: production cost is more expensive than Series X at any time!?｜Game Information
Technology

Xbox Keystone streaming game console development plan suspended: production cost is more expensive than Series X at any time!?｜Game Information

by admin
Xbox Keystone streaming game console development plan suspended: production cost is more expensive than Series X at any time!?｜Game Information

At present, Xbox already has a high-end host Series X and a basic host Series S, and the price is not particularly high! And Xbox has been intending to launch a host that is cheaper than Series S, smaller, and only has a streaming function. The plan is code-named Keystone, so that fans can play Xbox at a lower threshold, but earlier Xbox CEO Phil Spencer accepted an interview At that time, he revealed that he had always hoped that the price of this host could fall at $99-129, that is, about $1,000 Hong Kong dollars. However, with the increase in chip prices, if it is to be launched, the price will be close to Series S in minutes. In order to avoid competition with each other, Keystone will temporarily launch no period.

However, Xbox has not given up on streaming game plans. Although there is no console designed only for streaming, it has started cooperation with Samsung this year. The 2022 Samsung in designated areas can download the Xbox TV App, as long as there is a supported mobile phone. Switch and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play streaming games, currently supports over 100 Xbox Game Pass games! It can be seen that Xbox has not given up on the development plan of streaming game devices, so you can wait and see!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”

See also  Roya Mahboob, first female CEO in Afghanistan

You may also like

Nintendo announced the free addition of “Nintendo Switch...

Medion Erazer Major X10, a new high-end laptop...

Microsoft signed a 10-year agreement with Sony, and...

To avoid being hit by high-energy micrometeoroids again,...

€7.5 million round for the start-up that digitizes...

IOT and services: Haier’s way to save energy...

Microsoft’s Ugly Sweater successfully raised US$100,000 for underprivileged...

IOT and services: Haier’s way to save energy...

Ubisoft returns to the Steam store with the...

The governance of innovation, digital sovereignty under the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy