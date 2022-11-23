At present, Xbox already has a high-end host Series X and a basic host Series S, and the price is not particularly high! And Xbox has been intending to launch a host that is cheaper than Series S, smaller, and only has a streaming function. The plan is code-named Keystone, so that fans can play Xbox at a lower threshold, but earlier Xbox CEO Phil Spencer accepted an interview At that time, he revealed that he had always hoped that the price of this host could fall at $99-129, that is, about $1,000 Hong Kong dollars. However, with the increase in chip prices, if it is to be launched, the price will be close to Series S in minutes. In order to avoid competition with each other, Keystone will temporarily launch no period.

However, Xbox has not given up on streaming game plans. Although there is no console designed only for streaming, it has started cooperation with Samsung this year. The 2022 Samsung in designated areas can download the Xbox TV App, as long as there is a supported mobile phone. Switch and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play streaming games, currently supports over 100 Xbox Game Pass games! It can be seen that Xbox has not given up on the development plan of streaming game devices, so you can wait and see!

🙋‍ ★ Want to watch forum members discuss the above article?? “Click me to enter the discussion”

🏠 ★ Post76 online store has opened “store.post76.hk”