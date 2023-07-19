Xbox Live Gold is being discontinued! What this means for gamers

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jul 18, 2023 at 4:28 p.m

After Sony changed its entire gaming and multiplayer subscription, Microsoft is now following suit. Going forward, Xbox players will only be able to book the Game Pass offer.

Sony recently switched the PlayStation Plus service and simplified the subscription options. Now Microsoft is following suit by canceling the Game Live subscription for the Xbox console. In the future, the offer will be part of the Game Pass service. However, this causes confusion.

Xbox Games Live bald Game Pass Core

With Xbox Games Live, Microsoft currently offers a very similar service to PlayStation Plus (Essential). As with the Sony offering, gamers get access to the online multiplayer feature of their Xbox games. On top of that, there are also a number of monthly new Games With Gold titles that are free to use as long as the service is subscribed.

Now, however, the company has announced a new subscription called Xbox Game Pass Core, designed to replace Xbox Live Gold. As with the previous service, this gives players access to online multiplayer. However, the monthly free games are no longer available – and are replaced with a small catalog of titles available at any time.

Also interesting: The best accessories for the Xbox Series X and S

New Xbox games catalog instead of monthly “Games With Gold”

A Microsoft spokesman also confirmed to TECHBOOK that Xbox 360 games redeemed with Games Live will remain in the library even if players let their subscription expire. However, redeemed Xbox One games will only be available as long as you have a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Microsoft has previously announced 19 titles that will be available for free to Game Pass Core subscribers. 6 more will then be ready to start in September. There are some top-class performers:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The company plans to add new titles two to three times a year. When asked by TECHBOOK, Microsoft did not specify how many games should be added when the range is expanded. But with the 25 starting titles, subscribers already get more than with the games live subscription. There are two new titles every month – a total of 24 a year.

What does the change mean for gamers?

For players who are already Xbox Live Gold subscribers, switching to Xbox Game Pass Core is simple and straightforward. Microsoft will automatically switch the subscription and transfer the remaining time from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Core. The change will take place on September 14, 2023. Until then, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can continue to download and keep the monthly games after the transition. The price will not change: the core subscription will continue to cost EUR 6.99 per month or EUR 59.99 per year. This means that the price structure is changing again – shortly after Microsoft made Game Pass more expensive:

The new Game Pass subscription tiers after the Xbox Games Live migration Photo: Xbox Wire DACH

TECHBOOK meint

“Integrating Xbox Games Live into the Game Pass offering was a logical step. Monthly Games With Gold titles have been underwhelming for years, especially when compared to Sony’s PlayStation Plus offering. However, I do have one point of criticism. The new core subscription stays at 6.99 euros per month and gives access to online multiplayer, while the basic subscription at 10.99 euros per month does not offer this option. Only with Game Pass Ultimate for 14.99 euros per month does the entire catalog of games AND multiplayer become available – a bit confusing.” Adrian Mühlroth, TECHBOOK-Redakteur

Those