Xbox may not have been involved in Redfall’s development

A new report suggests that Xbox may not have been involved in the development of Redfall at all, despite being fully acquired by Microsoft a few years ago, leaving ZeniMax and Arkane to run essentially on their own.

The report comes from Redfall’s Jez Corden, but it’s still being blamed for quality “target=”_blank”>Windows Central, who says Xbox has absolutely no hand in the project, and it’s not even part of Xbox Game Studios director Matt Booty’s remit.

Microsoft has always said that it wants to maintain good independence in acquired studios, but it still seems odd that it’s completely out of a big game like Redfall, which many were hoping would carry the Xbox’s AAA release until we get Starfield .

Believe you will, but whether or not Xbox is involved with Redfall, it’s not going to save the game from the criticism it’s currently receiving.

