Home Technology Xbox Officially Kicks Off Beer Sales – Gamereactor
Technology

Xbox Officially Kicks Off Beer Sales – Gamereactor

by admin
Xbox Officially Kicks Off Beer Sales – Gamereactor

Not only does Halloween mean pumpkins, horror movies, and bad weather, it’s also a great opportunity to save some cash, as usually all major digital dealers have horror-themed sales. 2022 is no different, Microsoft has now kicked off a situation where there’s always a big sale every season, and the summer season is usually a great opportunity to find some great bargains during a very dry time of year goods.

Head over to the Impact Cup Promotions page to browse what’s on sale. To get you started, we’ve also picked out 10 awesome deals on different genres that are sure to get you in the right Halloween spirit.

• Alien Isolation Select – 80% off (£8.99 / €9.99)
• Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition – 60% off (£35.99 / €39.99)
• Blair Witch – 70% off (£7.49 / €8.99)
• Call of Cthulhu – 33% discount (£3.93 / €4.99)
• Condemned: Criminal Origins – 80% off (£2.99 / €3.99)
• Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – 33% off (£46.89 / €53.59)
• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)
• Diablo Major Evil Collection – 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)
• Dying Light 2 Stay Human – 40% off (£35.99 / €41.99)
• Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition – 67% off (£16.49 / €19.79)
• The Quarry – 40% off (£38.99 / €44.99)

If you find some particularly good deals, we’d appreciate it, please tell your Gamereactor readers in the comments section below. After all, sharing is caring.

See also  Ubisoft launches new global creative studio, focusing on user experience, game design and technology development - mashdigi - technology, new products, anecdotes, trends

You may also like

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture Will Not Have Titan...

Maxis Announces Next Game in The Sims Series,...

Turtle Beach Announces Atomic Controller for Smartphones –...

Razer Edge – PCM

Xbox Design Lab allows you to create your...

Other than Skynet: in Denmark there is an...

“City of Bloodcursed: Ritual of the Night” is...

Google’s open source KataOS operating system supports RISC-V...

Heroes see the same thing?Apple is also making...

Apple releases new products including iPad Pro, regular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy