Not only does Halloween mean pumpkins, horror movies, and bad weather, it’s also a great opportunity to save some cash, as usually all major digital dealers have horror-themed sales. 2022 is no different, Microsoft has now kicked off a situation where there’s always a big sale every season, and the summer season is usually a great opportunity to find some great bargains during a very dry time of year goods.

Head over to the Impact Cup Promotions page to browse what’s on sale. To get you started, we’ve also picked out 10 awesome deals on different genres that are sure to get you in the right Halloween spirit.

• Alien Isolation Select – 80% off (£8.99 / €9.99)

• Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition – 60% off (£35.99 / €39.99)

• Blair Witch – 70% off (£7.49 / €8.99)

• Call of Cthulhu – 33% discount (£3.93 / €4.99)

• Condemned: Criminal Origins – 80% off (£2.99 / €3.99)

• Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition – 33% off (£46.89 / €53.59)

• Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)

• Diablo Major Evil Collection – 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)

• Dying Light 2 Stay Human – 40% off (£35.99 / €41.99)

• Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition – 67% off (£16.49 / €19.79)

• The Quarry – 40% off (£38.99 / €44.99)

If you find some particularly good deals, we’d appreciate it, please tell your Gamereactor readers in the comments section below. After all, sharing is caring.