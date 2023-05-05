Xbox Phil Spencer says UK CMA decision disappointing

And UK CMA On April 27th, Microsoft mentioned in the BBC Podcast that it was dissatisfied with the CMA’s final decision to prevent Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. Yesterday, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer also expressed again in the Kinda Funny Xcast Ep. 137 program that the CMA’s final decision is disappointed.

Phil Spencer mentioned in the program that he and CMA have communicated back and forth for more than a year, and they finally defined the cloud game market, but in fact Phil Spencer feels that there is no so-called cloud game market at all.

Along the way, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been approved by regulatory agencies in 9 countries. However, in addition to the British CMA, there are currently EU and US FTCs that need to be approved. It can only be said that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard still has a long way to go to go.