Home » Xbox Phil Spencer says UK CMA decision disappointing
Technology

Xbox Phil Spencer says UK CMA decision disappointing

by admin
Xbox Phil Spencer says UK CMA decision disappointing

And UK CMA On April 27th, Microsoft mentioned in the BBC Podcast that it was dissatisfied with the CMA’s final decision to prevent Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. Yesterday, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer also expressed again in the Kinda Funny Xcast Ep. 137 program that the CMA’s final decision is disappointed.

Phil Spencer mentioned in the program that he and CMA have communicated back and forth for more than a year, and they finally defined the cloud game market, but in fact Phil Spencer feels that there is no so-called cloud game market at all.

Along the way, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been approved by regulatory agencies in 9 countries. However, in addition to the British CMA, there are currently EU and US FTCs that need to be approved. It can only be said that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard still has a long way to go to go.

Further reading:

See also  "Diablo 4" late game closed test is about to start, veteran players have the opportunity to experience it | 4Gamers

You may also like

Uzbekistan’s new gadget uses Steam Deck to operate...

Test: INSTAR IN-9408, a very good surveillance camera...

Redfall, little personality and courage. The Vampire Slayer...

Secretlab TITAN Evo buy cheap from 519€ (05/2023)

Honkai: Star Railway Raiders｜Relic Raising Experience All Characters...

Google I/O, check out the Pixel Fold video,...

Google Pixel Fold: Everything about release, features, design,...

New in .NET 7.0 [14]: Style selector for...

Generative AI like ChatGPT used to distribute malware

Phil Spencer: “There’s no great solution or win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy