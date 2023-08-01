Xbox Plans Major Showcase with Playable Games at Gamescom 2021

Xbox is reportedly planning a major showcase at this year’s Gamescom event, featuring some highly-anticipated games. According to reports, the company is preparing to open one of its largest booths ever, where visitors may have the opportunity to play games like STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Forza Motorsport, and Towerborne.

Insider Gaming has revealed that not only will these games be showcased, but more details about them are also expected to be unveiled during the event’s Opening Night Live, which will be hosted by the renowned Geoff Keighley. This news has sparked excitement among gamers worldwide who are eager to get their hands on these upcoming titles.

One of the highlights of Xbox’s showcase is the possible playability of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl. This revelation comes as a surprise to many, considering the game’s troubled development history due to the war in Ukraine. Fans have been eagerly awaiting more information about this highly-anticipated sequel, and Gamescom seems to be the perfect platform to provide further updates.

As gaming enthusiasts gear up for Gamescom, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this month, all eyes will be on Xbox and their impressive booth. With the promise of exciting gameplay and exclusive insights, it’s expected to be a highlight of the event.

Gamers and industry experts alike are eagerly anticipating the showcase, hoping to gain new insights into these upcoming games and experience the thrill of playing them firsthand. As the gaming community eagerly counts down the days to Gamescom, the announcements and reveals from Xbox’s big showcase are sure to make headlines and keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

