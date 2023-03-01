With most of our gaming calendars already packed for the first half of the year, it appears the surprises for the rest of 2023 will be revealed around June, when Xbox, Sony, and others are said to be planning some big reveals.

Phil Spencer confirmed in a recent interview with Xbox On that while we may have some smaller reveals for Xbox Game Pass in a similar fashion to the GoldenEye announcement, most Xbox employees are preparing for June preparations for the show.

“Obviously, the Game Pass portfolio continues to grow,”Spencer said.“But as a team, most of our focus is on being ready for the show.

With Starfield and Redfall already confirmed for this year, Xbox’s 2023 calendar already has some heavyweights. But, from the sound of things, we might get some big surprises later this year.

Check out Phil Spencer’s full interview below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsFHcrXtKeU/