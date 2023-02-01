Home Technology [Xbox price increase]The Japanese version of Xbox Series X and Series S adjusted the price by an average of 5,000 yen – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Business
[Xbox price increase]The Japanese version of Xbox Series X and Series S adjusted the price by an average of 5,000 yen

[Xbox price increase]The Japanese version of Xbox Series X and Series S adjusted the price by an average of 5,000 yen – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Business

Prices in Japan continue to rise, and leisure and entertainment products are no exception. Microsoft (Microsoft) announced that it will officially increase the recommended retail prices of Xbox Series X and Series S in Japan on February 17, each with an average price increase of 5,000 yen (about 300 Hong Kong dollars).

Microsoft Japan announced that the new suggested retail price of the Japanese version of the Xbox Series X is 59,978 yen (approximately HK$3,606), and the new suggested retail price of the Xbox Series S has risen to 37,978 yen (approximately HK$2,283).

Microsoft pointed out that this price increase has carefully evaluated the local market conditions in Japan; the company also regularly evaluates the impact of product pricing in different regions, and hopes that the new price will help narrow the gap in the global price of the Xbox series.

As for whether it will increase the suggested retail prices of Xbox Series X and Series S in other regions, Microsoft has not disclosed further news.

