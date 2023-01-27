In a developer live broadcast jointly held earlier, Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda announced that it will include Forza Motorsport, Minecraft: Legend (Minecraft Legends), “Blood Fall” (Redfall) and other new games, and will also launch a new chapter of “The Elder Scrolls Online”, and update Xbox Game Pass Subscription services include content.

Among them, the new “Forza Motorsport” series created by Turn 10 will be launched later this year, and it is revealed that it will include more than 500 car models. Details such as the specific launch time have not yet been announced, but it is expected to be on the day the game is launched Enter the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

As for the updated content of the new version of “Minecraft: Legends” created by Mojang and Blackbird Interactive, it will be officially launched on April 18 this year, and it will also enter the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the launch day.

In addition, the new work “Bloodfall” developed by Arkane Studios Austin is expected to be officially launched on May 2 this year. At the same time, the game play video was also announced in this live broadcast. Subscription Service Offered.

In the update of the new chapter “Necrom” of “The Elder Scrolls Online”, a new profession that many players are looking forward to joining – Arcanist (Arcanist) will be added. Launched, it will also come to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

At the same time, Zenimax Online Studios also announced that it will provide trial play of “The Elder Scrolls Online Plus” for a limited period from now on, which will allow players to play the content of the chapters launched in the past “The Elder Scrolls Online” for free, including downloading and updating items that have been provided in the past.

In the Xbox Game Pass subscription service update, Microsoft confirmed that it will open the “Hi-Fi Rush” game created by Tango Gameworks from now on, and will also join “Golden Eye 007” (GoldenEye 007) on January 27. “Roboquest” will be launched on January 30, and “Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition” (Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition), “Inkulinati”, “JoJo” will be launched on January 31. “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R” (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R).

Next in February, “Darkest Dungeon” and “Grid Legends” will be launched on February 2, and “Hot Wheels Unleashed” will be added on February 7.

However, including “Donut County” (Donut County), “Taiko no Daren Gudong Master!” “, “Telling Lies”, “Worms WMD” will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass subscription service after January 31.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “