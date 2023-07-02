Xbox Series X and Series S: The best gaming accessories of 2023

By TECHBOOK | Jul 02, 2023 at 5:22 p.m

You have an Xbox Series X or Series S and are still looking for suitable accessories? Steering wheel, storage medium or special controller can be sensible investments. TECHBOOK presents the best accessories for Microsoft consoles.

The Xbox Series S and Series X are the current console generation from Microsoft – and the direct competitor to the Playstation 5. But while the discussion about the best platform is raging among gamers, owners of the Xbox Series X/S are enjoying their powerful console. But the right accessories are not included for every game preference. Especially with special gaming favorites, such as racing games, it is worth buying special gadgets. TECHBOOK introduces the most popular Xbox accessories.

What accessories are available for the Xbox Series X and S?

Of course, you can start having fun with the Xbox Series X/S right after you buy it: controllers, batteries and an HDMI cable are included in the scope of delivery. But if you’re looking for the best right from the start, you should start thinking about which accessories for the Xbox you want to use to turn the standard into a premium gaming experience. All possible extensions are conceivable, for example:

Additional controllers, steering wheels and Co. Remote control Storage media Cooling and design gadgets Additional batteries for controllers Charging stations Headphones & headsets

Also interesting: What is cloud gaming and how does it work?

The best accessories for Xbox Series X and S at a glance

TECHBOOK has selected five gadgets that are very popular among Xbox players and are definitely worthwhile if you have certain preferences and settings. Whether steering wheel, hard drive or headset: there is something for every gamer.

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition

The leather edition of the Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel is hand-sewn and, with a diameter of 28 centimetres, fits comfortably in your hands. A 900-degree force feedback basis also ensures an authentic gaming experience. This steering wheel leaves nothing to be desired for both beginners and advanced players. The Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel is ideal for anyone who wants to take their racing performance to a new level.

Thrustmaster TX Racing connectionsUSB functionReplacement controller for Xbox Series X/S and PC Dimensions/scope of deliveryScope of delivery: Steering wheel and 3-pedal set Special featuresSteering wheels can be exchanged for different driving styles

Advantages:

high-quality workmanship versatile mounting options for easy set-up hardly any annoying noises thanks to the double belt system faster steering wheel changes thanks to the built-in quick-release system

Disadvantages:

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset

The chic look speaks for the official wireless headphones for the Xbox Series X and S – their design fits perfectly with the console. The sound and connectivity are also good. The wireless headset not only connects seamlessly to Xbox, but also offers low latency for lag-free audio. It also plays sound from a PC or smartphone via Bluetooth. The rotary controls on the ear cups offer ease of use in particular. While playing, you can set the volume and the balance between game and chat here if you wish. Small drawback: Many buyers in online reviews report that the Xbox headset was a little too tight on the head and pinched when worn for a long time. If you have a slightly broader head, it is better to look for alternatives.

Xbox Wireless Headset ConnectionsUSB-C FunctionWireless Headset. Headphones and microphone Dimensions/package included: USB-C to USB-A charging cable. Special features Rotary control for adjusting chat game balance, further settings with Xbox Accessories app, automatic mute

Advantages:

long range good battery life knobs on the headphones automatic mute Inexpensive

Disadvantages:

a little too tight for some users

Seagate Game Drive Xbox 2 TB

Nothing is more frustrating than getting a low disk space warning while downloading a new game. Again you have to delete a game in favor of another – but which one? The limited memory often becomes an obstacle, especially for gamers who play many games over a long period of time, collect achievements or simply want a large game library. An external memory expansion such as the Seagate Game Drive saves trouble and time in such cases. Simply connect to the Xbox and the hard drive is immediately ready for use. The console now has several terabytes of additional storage. The loading times are longer than with internal memory, an expansion card or even an external SSD. In return, the hard drive offers a lot of memory for less money.

Seagate Game Drive ConnectionsUSB A (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1) FunctionExternal storage medium Dimensions/included in delivery‎12.19 x 8 x 2.21 cm / USB 3.0 cable, Rescue Data Recovery Services for data recovery, Installation instructions Special featuresAlso available as a 4 TB model, with LED lighting

Advantages:

Plug & Play power supply via USB good value for money

Disadvantages:

slower than a memory expansion card and the internal SSD

Also interesting: 4 tips to effectively cool the game console

Snakebyte Xbox Series X Twin: Charge SX

The manufacturer Snakebyte attaches great importance to aesthetics when it comes to design. The Xbox Series X Twin:Charge SX charging station is therefore specifically based on the look of the Xbox Series X and includes the controllers with a seamless fit. This is how the Xbox accessory looks like a first-party product. Good grip, fast charging of the controllers and protection against overcharging create ease of use. In contrast to the conventional batteries that come with the Xbox controllers, the Snakebyte Xbox Series X Twin:Charge SX scores with rechargeable batteries. Biggest drawback: The controllers have to be placed exactly so that they can be loaded – that can be a bit annoying when things have to be done quickly.

Twin Charge SX connectionsUSB-C functionQuick charger for up to 2 controllers Dimensions/scope of delivery7.5 x 21 x 14 cm/dual charging station, 2 battery packs Special featuresNot compatible with Xbox One controllers

Advantages:

high quality design relatively fast charging inexpensive

Disadvantages:

relatively short battery life Controllers must be placed precisely

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

The Elite Controller Series 2 makes Playstation 5 owners jealous: it can be individually adapted to the user’s wishes and gaming habits. For example, by readjusting or changing the tension of the sticks and assigning individual functions to each button. The high-quality controller comes with a non-slip grip and makes a consistently high-quality impression. It fits perfectly in the hand and is not only compatible with the Xbox Series X/S, but can also be connected to a PC and smartphone via Bluetooth. All components of the controller are interchangeable – so it adapts perfectly to the respective game and the player.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller ConnectionsUSB-C, 3.5 mm audio connection FunctionWireless controller dimensions/scope of deliveryScope of delivery: controller, USB-C cable, tool for setting the mini sticks Special featuresIndividual button assignment, adjustable buttons, sticks and paddles, up to 3 profiles, motor control via app

Advantages:

long battery life individual customization of all buttons and functions rubber grips also compatible with PC

Disadvantages:

More buying guides at TECHBOOK

Conclusion

The Xbox Series X and S offer endless gaming fun and lots of great accessories for every gamer. Anyone who plays competitively and is looking for a challenge will find the perfect companion in the Xbox Wireless Elite Controller. Racing enthusiasts can also race particularly precisely with the Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel. And if you simply want to have all your games available at all times, you should definitely purchase a memory expansion such as the Seagate Game Drive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

