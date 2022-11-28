Play more than 400 fun games through Game Pass, and there are many super masterpieces that will be available on Game Pass when they are launched on Day 1! Including: Diablo Three Kingdoms action game “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, the famous Japanese RPG “Goddess of Records 4 Gold Edition, 3 Pocket Edition”, the long-awaited large-scale sci-fi game “Starfield”, the ultra-real racing game “Forza Motorsport” series, etc.!

Promotion period: now until December 8, 2022 (limited quantity, while stocks last)

For details of the offer: http://bit.ly/3VuqH05

PC Game Pass with Xbox Wireless Controller Discount



In addition to the Xbox Series X offer, PC players also have another offer! Now buy Xbox wireless controller (black or white) with a 3-month PC Game Pass at a discounted price of only $429! Both are artifacts for PC gamers, they can play over 400 high-quality PC games instantly, and the Xbox wireless controller can also be used for Xbox, mobile phones and tablets with the latest Bluetooth function!

Promotion period: Now until November 30, 2022

Discounted retailer: Microsoft authorized online store (http://bit.ly/3OsJ6rJ), Broadway (store), Fortress (store)