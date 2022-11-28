Home Technology Xbox Series X Black Friday Exciting Discount Flash Report
Technology

by admin
Play more than 400 fun games through Game Pass, and there are many super masterpieces that will be available on Game Pass when they are launched on Day 1! Including: Diablo Three Kingdoms action game “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, the famous Japanese RPG “Goddess of Records 4 Gold Edition, 3 Pocket Edition”, the long-awaited large-scale sci-fi game “Starfield”, the ultra-real racing game “Forza Motorsport” series, etc.!

Promotion period: now until December 8, 2022 (limited quantity, while stocks last)

For details of the offer: http://bit.ly/3VuqH05

PC Game Pass with Xbox Wireless Controller Discount

In addition to the Xbox Series X offer, PC players also have another offer! Now buy Xbox wireless controller (black or white) with a 3-month PC Game Pass at a discounted price of only $429! Both are artifacts for PC gamers, they can play over 400 high-quality PC games instantly, and the Xbox wireless controller can also be used for Xbox, mobile phones and tablets with the latest Bluetooth function!

Promotion period: Now until November 30, 2022

Discounted retailer: Microsoft authorized online store (http://bit.ly/3OsJ6rJ), Broadway (store), Fortress (store)

