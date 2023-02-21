news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Back in August, Sony announced that it was raising the price of the PlayStation 5 digital and standard editions by £30/€50. At the time, Microsoft and Nintendo announced they had no plans to follow suit, but the Xbox Series S/X prices were raised in Japan last month.

Now it looks like the price increase is coming to Europe as well, as the Xbox Series X has added SEK 500 (£40/€50) to the Microsoft Store in Sweden and now costs SEK 6,195 (£498/€561), the Xbox One. The Series S also got a slightly smaller jump. The high price tag is partly due to Sweden’s so-called chemical tax on all electronics (by comparison, the PlayStation 5 costs 7,290 kroner), but the increase is likely a combination of the highest inflation in the EU and a weak Swedish currency.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if other countries will follow suit, but it feels like price increases are getting closer in our region as well.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here