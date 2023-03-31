A few days ago, generally accurate leaker Billbil-kun revealed that Microsoft was planning a Diablo IV-themed Xbox Series X launch on June 6th for $559.99 (also noting that it wasn’t bundle).

Now we know that Bibi-kun was basically right, as he usually is. Microsoft and Blizzard did have a Diablo IV collaboration with the game and the Xbox Series X for $559.99 — but it’s a classic bundle, not a themed console. Still, if you plan to play Diablo IV, it’s great value for your hard-earned money and can save you a few bucks.

On top of that, you will also get the Armor of Faith in this pack Light Bearer Mount and items from other Diablo games:

“For fans of Blizzard’s other titles, the bundle also includes Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage for World of Warcraft on PC, Diablo Immortal on mobile Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set.