Home Technology Xbox Series X: Diablo IV bundle confirmed
Technology

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV bundle confirmed

by admin
Xbox Series X: Diablo IV bundle confirmed

A few days ago, generally accurate leaker Billbil-kun revealed that Microsoft was planning a Diablo IV-themed Xbox Series X launch on June 6th for $559.99 (also noting that it wasn’t bundle).

Now we know that Bibi-kun was basically right, as he usually is. Microsoft and Blizzard did have a Diablo IV collaboration with the game and the Xbox Series X for $559.99 — but it’s a classic bundle, not a themed console. Still, if you plan to play Diablo IV, it’s great value for your hard-earned money and can save you a few bucks.

On top of that, you will also get the Armor of Faith in this pack Light Bearer Mount and items from other Diablo games:

“For fans of Blizzard’s other titles, the bundle also includes Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo III for console and PC, Amalgam of Rage for World of Warcraft on PC, Diablo Immortal on mobile Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetic Set.

See also  iPhone 14 pre-orders start! iPhone 14, Pro, Plus phone case recommendation, drop-proof, featured models to buy see this article

You may also like

Scorza (Privacy Guarantor): “Against OpenAI and ChatGpt emergency...

Founder’s daughter Meng Wanzhou gets chief role

Spectrum Commodore 64 ZX Sinclair

No loss of Leica, explosive performance, less money:...

ZV-E1: With the design of the new vlog...

Elon Musk surpasses Obama: he is the most...

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is exclusive to...

Sonos Era 300: Here’s the WiFi speaker with...

Elon Musk surpasses Obama: he is the most...

NVIDIA DLSS 3 overturned!? “Forza Horizon 5” update...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy