Xbox Series X/S adds new capacity options, WD Black launches C50 expansion card

WD Black has just launched the C50 expansion card dedicated to Xbox Series X/S. It is the first time that a major manufacturer has launched a storage expansion compatible product designed for Xbox Series X/S after Seagate’s exclusive sales rights ended. In terms of price, the 500GB version of C50 is priced at US$80, which is US$10 cheaper than Seagate’s product with the same capacity. As for the 1TB version, both are priced at US$150.

Although more WD has joined the Xbox Series X/S expansion card product market, Seagate still has a unique 2TB extra-large capacity option, which is more suitable for players who want to store a large number of games on the console. It depends on when WD will follow up and launch a larger capacity version to bring more comprehensive competition.

