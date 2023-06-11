Home » Xbox Series X/S adds new capacity options, WD Black launches C50 expansion card
Technology

Xbox Series X/S adds new capacity options, WD Black launches C50 expansion card

by admin
Xbox Series X/S adds new capacity options, WD Black launches C50 expansion card

ＷＤ

The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget, and the pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

WD Black has just launched the C50 expansion card dedicated to Xbox Series X/S. It is the first time that a major manufacturer has launched a storage expansion compatible product designed for Xbox Series X/S after Seagate’s exclusive sales rights ended. In terms of price, the 500GB version of C50 is priced at US$80, which is US$10 cheaper than Seagate’s product with the same capacity. As for the 1TB version, both are priced at US$150.

Click here to buy WD Black C50 Expansion Card 1TB — US$150

Although more WD has joined the Xbox Series X/S expansion card product market, Seagate still has a unique 2TB extra-large capacity option, which is more suitable for players who want to store a large number of games on the console. It depends on when WD will follow up and launch a larger capacity version to bring more comprehensive competition.

Click here to buy Seagate 2TB Xbox X/S Expansion Card — US$280

See also  JWST takes its first shot at Mars - Engadget

You may also like

€25 bonus + 3% interest on call money

M2 Ultra running score appeared! 20% faster than...

VW Touran 2.0 TDI im Test

Playing experience of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6”: a...

Motorola Moto G23 in the test: smartphone with...

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, available in 2024 on...

Apple officially discontinues all Intel-based Mac devices

Apple, the A17 chip for iPhone 15 will...

systemd: vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Germany, church sermon recited by ChatGPT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy