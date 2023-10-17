Xbox Shocktober Sale: Score Big Discounts on Nearly 300 Video Games

Microsoft’s Xbox Shocktober sale is here, and gamers are in for a treat with nearly 300 discounted titles up for grabs. Whether you’re looking for something new or want to add to your game collection, this sale has got you covered.

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best deals. That’s why we’ve hand-picked ten titles that we believe offer great value for money. Here are our top recommendations:

1. Ellen’s Wake Remastered Edition – 60% off (£8.24/€9.89)

2. Dead Island 2 – 30% off (£41.99/€48.99)

3. Death Rising triple pack – 75% off (£9.99 / €12.49)

4. Dead Space Remake – 40% off (£41.99 / €47.99)

5. Devil May Cry 5 special edition – 60% off (£13.99 / €15.99)

6. Dying Light 2 Keeping Humanity – 50% off (£29.99 / €34.99)

7. Little Nightmares 2 – 67% off (£8.24/€9.89)

8. Marvel’s Midnight Sun Enhanced Edition – 60% off (£25.99 / €29.99)

9. Quarry – 75% off (£16.24 / €18.74)

10. Resident Evil 4 – 33% off (£38.84 / €46.89)

These games offer a range of genres and experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a chilling horror adventure or an action-packed thrill ride, the Xbox Shocktober sale has you covered.

To explore the full range of discounted games, head to the Shocktober link provided. Don’t forget to share your incredible finds in the comments section, as sharing is caring among the gaming community.

Make the most of this opportunity to stock up on amazing games at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a devoted enthusiast, the Xbox Shocktober sale is not to be missed. Happy gaming, everyone!