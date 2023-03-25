Home Technology Xbox Store may land on iOS and Android next year, depending on whether Microsoft can successfully acquire Blizzard- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games
Recently, Microsoft not only has a very topical new trend in artificial intelligence, but also has new news in the gaming business. Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, has announced that the Xbox Store may land on the iOS and Android platforms next year. Play Xbox games easily on your mobile screen.

Phil Spencer said that Microsoft hopes that users can play Xbox games on any type of mobile phone screen, or the game content of brands and third-party partners. While brands can’t do this on mobile devices right now, they hope to build a world that opens up these devices in the future, and it’s fairly simple to adapt the Xbox and Game Pass apps to sell and subscribe to games on mobile in the future .

However, he also mentioned that the success of this depends on whether Microsoft can successfully acquire Blizzard, because Microsoft currently lacks mobile games, but the deal with Blizzard can make up for this, bringing Call of Duty Mobile, Diablo Immortal and Candy Crush Saga and other popular games, and these games are very important for attracting iPhone users to use the Xbox Store.

Source: Engadget

