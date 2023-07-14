Home » Xbox Ultimate Game Sales 2023: Find the Best Deals for a Fun-Filled Summer
Title: Xbox Ultimate Game Sales 2023 Kick Off with Massive Discounts for Summer Entertainment

Subtitle: Microsoft’s Summer Sale Offers Exciting Deals on a Wide Range of Games

By: Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

In a bid to provide gamers with ample entertainment options for the summer, Microsoft has launched its highly anticipated Xbox Ultimate Game Sales 2023. With a plethora of games available at discounted prices, this sale presents a golden opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to fulfill their summer needs.

As is customary with major platforms, Microsoft is here to deliver a host of incredible bargains, even during what is typically considered a dry year for new releases. With an extensive range of discounted games, Xbox lovers can explore and find their favorite titles quickly and easily using the XB Deals platform. Convenient filters such as Format, Region, Genre, Meta Score, and more are available to assist in refining the search results.

To jumpstart your gaming spree, we have handpicked ten outstanding deals across various genres that are guaranteed to keep you entertained all summer long. Here are the highlights:

1. Dead Space Remake – 30% off (£48.99 / €55.99)
2. Elden Ring – 30% off (£38.49 / €48.99)
3. Final Fantasy IX – 50% off (£8.49 / €10.49)
4. Mad Max – 90% off (£2.99 / €6.99)
5. Mega Man Legacy Collection – 60% off (£4.79 / €5.99)
6. Octopath Traveler – 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)
7. Resident Evil 3 – 75% off (£8.24 / €9.99)
8. Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe – 40% off (£32.99 / €41.99)
9. Spyro Reignited Trilogy – 65% off (£12.24 / €13.99)
10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 25% off (£52.49 / €59.99)

These exciting deals cater to various gaming preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Xbox Ultimate Game Sales 2023 event is set to conclude on August 1st, so time is of the essence. If you happen to spot any exceptional deals during this period, we encourage you to share your discoveries in the comments section below. Sharing is caring, and your fellow Gamereactor readers would surely appreciate the insider information.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to secure top-notch games at discounted prices. Head over to the Microsoft Store and make the most of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sales 2023 before it’s too late.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

