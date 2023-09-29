Xbox Update: Important Changes for Captures and Game Preservation

Create a news article using this content

Be sure to back up your favorite moments and captures.

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cnMicrosoft has announced another update that will be coming to Xbox consoles before October. This bonus update is a fairly minor one in terms of the new features it introduces, but there are still some very important changes. As Xbox will now delete any captures you record after 90 days. This is part of an updated approach to preserving game captures, and since users now have to actually manually back up every clip they want to save, Xbox has further refined the system with these new changes. So if you want to save some impressive clips and moments, always make sure you back them up before deleting them. In addition to this, Xbox makes it easier to find if your game has any in-game events going on, and improves the speed at which apps are installed when you set up a new Xbox. Source: Gamereactor.cn

