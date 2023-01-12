Home Technology Xbox uses new preset settings to reduce environmental impact – – Gamereactor
A year ago, Microsoft announced that they would be carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste by 2030. An ambitious goal, and since then they have taken various steps to achieve it. Now, they’ve announced a new green feature for Xbox.

It’s basically a new preset setting that changes the shutdown (energy saving) power option. Instead of scheduled updates and downloads at set times, this will allow the console to automatically use local data to do all of this maintenance and installation, when it results in the least emissions while using the most renewable energy.

Microsoft claims the move makes the Xbox a “The first console to offer carbon-aware game downloads and updates”and add it“Will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console’s ability to receive system, game, or app nightly updates”.

Something else is included in this update, as you can also adjust thehours of activity. With this new setting, you can turn it on between times you want your Xbox to start up immediately, and go into a deeper sleep state when you go to bed, get in the car/work, etc.

This ambient update is already available to Xbox Insiders, but Microsoft says everyone should“soon”get it. Read more about it and what it does for the environment and your wallet on Xbox Wire. There’s also a short Twitter video below for a quick demo.

What do you think of this initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of the gaming community?

