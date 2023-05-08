Xbox: We know we’re last in the console wars. – Starfield – Gamereactor

It’s been a bumpy couple of years for Microsoft’s Xbox – while the Xbox Series S/X have sold well and many gamers have joined Game Pass, they’ve been on fire when they released highly anticipated titles like Halo Infinite and Redfall. Try to keep gamers happy. After Arkane’s latest vampire shooter flopped, Phil Spencer sat down with the Kinda Funny Xcast podcast to talk about what went wrong with them and what he thinks they need to fix. During this chat, Spencer emphasized that the fact that Xbox lost its previous console generation was a catastrophic loss for the company in the long run.

“We’re not consoling Sony or consoling Nintendo. For us, there isn’t a great solution or a win. I know it upsets a lot of people. But the truth of the matter is when you’re number three in the console market, The top two players are as strong as they are, and in some cases, they’re spread out to focus on doing trades and other things, which makes it very difficult for us as a team to be Xbox, and our vision is that everyone on the console has a lot of Great experience, they feel like first class citizens.

He then added that it doesn’t matter if upcoming blockbuster Starfield is the perfect RPG to rock the world. Very few PS5 gamers are going to sell their Sony consoles to invest in a new Xbox, as previous generation gamers really picked a side and built up their digital game libraries, which means they’re likely to stick around in the ecosystem for many years.

“There isn’t a world where Starfield is 11/10 and people start selling their PS5s. It’s not going to happen.

What do you think, is Spencer right?