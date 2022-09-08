Home Technology Xbox will get a new dashboard and menu in 2023 – Gamereactor
Xbox will get a new dashboard and menu in 2023 – Gamereactor

Gamers’ needs and wants have changed dramatically over the past decade, so it’s no surprise that Microsoft has made many small tweaks to the Xbox feature table over the years. Some people still want to see something completely new when the Xbox series launches, but that seems to be happening next year.

Ivy Krislov, senior product manager for the Xbox experience, revealed that the Xbox dashboard will change dramatically in 2023. Exactly in what way, we don’t know, as some Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead circle will experience and test various changes over the next few months and share their feedback with the company. The first includes a “jump back” row for recently used games and apps, some of the most important system apps get their own dedicated tiles, and curated content and recommendations based on your preferences below.

In short, the main goal seems to be to make it easier and faster for us to find and use our favorite things, create better flow and synergy in the menu, and generally make a more personal dashboard. That’s why you won’t necessarily see the example below when the final version is released, as it’s up to the testers and your feedback over the next few months.

What changes would you like to see?

