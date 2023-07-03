Xbox’s Move to Mobile – A Long-Term Goal to Ditch Consoles?

There is a huge amount of money to be made in the mobile sector, so it makes sense that Microsoft would want to make its mark and claim a share of the profits, which is why they entered the market in the first place.

Is Microsoft’s move into the mobile gaming sector a sign of a long-term goal to move away from developing consoles as more gamers worldwide continue to ditch their consoles in favour of playing from their smartphone or tablet devices? Let’s take a closer look.

Is Xbox’s long term goal to ditch manufacturing consoles?

Microsoft Xbox’s recent move into the mobile gaming sector could be a sign that the iconic company’s long-term goal is to eventually stop making video game consoles and instead focus more on cloud gaming services and, more specifically, mobile gaming.

The company recently announced that it would no longer be making Xbox One games in-house (although third-party game development studios will still be making them) and that they will only be making fresh new content for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

In 2023, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are two of the most popular video game consoles worldwide, so it would be a silly move to stop making consoles anytime soon.

However, the trend we see today is that more gamers prefer to play from their smartphones and tablets because it’s far more convenient compared to playing from a clunky console that can’t easily be moved around.

In other words, it’s likely that within five to ten years, the traditional console may no longer roll off the production line as cloud/mobile gaming becomes more prevalent.

What are the most popular games consoles in 2023?

The most popular video game consoles in 2023 are the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Xbox Series X, and the Sony PlayStation 5. You then have the Xbox Series S, and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

What are the best-selling consoles of all time?

The number of consoles being sold each year continues to dwindle, and the heyday of consoles was between 1989 and 2017. The biggest-selling video game console of all time was the Sony PlayStation 2, which sold around 155 million units since it was introduced in 2000.

The second-best-selling console since it was released in 2004 is the Nintendo DS, which has sold around 154.02 million units. You then have the Nintendo Switch (approx 125.62 units, first released in 2017) and the Nintendo Game Boy & Game Boy Color (approx. 118.69 million, first released in 1989 and 1998, respectively).

Some of you may be surprised to learn that the Xbox One is only the 14th best-selling console ever, and the Xbox Series S/X are only the joint-24th best-selling consoles, but they have only been around since 2020, so they still have several years to play catch up.

However, if Microsoft shifts away from manufacturing consoles, they may never end up being anywhere near the top as the biggest-selling consoles of all time. Only time will tell.

