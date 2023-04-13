When you look at it from a macro perspective, there’s very little reason not to be excited about Ubisoft’s XDefiant. The free-to-play, boots drop, arena shooter features an array of iconic Ubisoft brands. It’s essentially a Ubisoft verse (yes, that apparently exists now) rendition of Call of Duty. But despite that, the release of XDefiant didn’t get people excited about yet another Ubisoft shooter, as this was an instant-service project, and God knows we don’t need those anymore.

It’s been months, over a year since XDefiant was announced, and after a long period of silence related to the game, Ubisoft appears to be getting ready to put the project in players’ hands, as today the game’s closed beta officially begins. In the spirit of this endeavor, I recently had the opportunity to play XDefiant for a few hours, and even though I’m still worried about the game’s future, I was actually pleasantly surprised by my experience.

The gameplay is fairly self-explanatory. You jump onto one of 14 maps and play a variety of different game modes as a collection of unique factions. The game mode is primarily designed as a 6v6 game that any Call of Duty player will immediately recognize and includes Domination, Occupy (aka Hardpoint), Hot Shot (Kill Confirmed), Zone Control, and Escort, which is almost a carbon copy of the Overwatch game mode. From here, it’s just a matter of beating the opposing team to the scoring limit by shooting at each other and scoring as many target points as possible in the process. If you’ve played any arena shooter before, you’ll feel right at home here.

XDefiant doesn’t seem to set itself apart from other shooters in its game modes, but in its faction system, which almost feels like a hero system if you really boil it down. There are currently five factions, each tailor-made for the Ubisoft brand, which means you have Far Cry 6’s Liberals, Watch Dogs’ DedSec, The Division’s Cleaners, Splinter Cell’s Echelon, and the Phantoms’ Phantoms. While the word “faction” implies that there are multiple parts to a class, in reality, they are divided into core abilities that you choose to fight with, e.g. the sneaky echelon faction can bring stealth abilities or suits, as a scout equipment and reveal nearby enemies. Each faction has a specific set of additional abilities that exist no matter which main ability you choose, and relate to the faction’s theme, for example DedSec’s Ultra ability (think Overwatch’s Ultimate) is always Lockout, which can hack and Preventing enemies from using their abilities, as do passive traits for each faction.

The faction system is well implemented, no one faction feels stronger or worse than the other, in fact you can easily pick either faction and put them in the game, because at the end of the day, XDefiant is not a hero like Overwatch Shooter, which means the gameplay and meta aren’t as rigid as Blizzard’s titles.

While you can’t really customize much in terms of factions, weapons are a different beast. No matter which faction you choose to play, you can wield any weapon in XDefiant, and by gaining kills and experience as you wield weapons, you can level them up to unlock attachments that further focus them on the way you intend to play. The customization kit here is reminiscent of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s Gunsmith, only it’s more basic and less complicated to understand. Essentially, even if build crafting does take a hit, it’s usually better for the player.

While I love weapon customization kits, I don’t like games with too many progression paths like here, I mean XDefiant requires you to level up your actual account, each individual faction, and then each individual weapon. Doing this will unlock new weapon uses and attachments and such, and that’s where the instant service element creeps in and starts to get my attention because I already know that when the game finally releases, I won’t have time to really dig into this, only those Only people who are committed to XDefiant will do this.

But anyway, back to the gameplay. Before leaving XDefiant’s gunplay and general feel, I’d like to add that this is indeed a very premium AAA shooter. The gunplay and action feel smooth and responsive, and while the time-to-kill value is fairly low, XDefiant’s pacing means you’re never away from the action for too long, which is exactly what an arena shooter wants to offer. The HUD is also compact and refined, without overwhelming you with information you don’t need.

Beyond that, the map was designed with two words in mind that will make every shooter fan weak in the knees: three lanes. Each map feels like a classic Call of Duty map with mainly three lanes to drive that intersect with different buildings and alleys etc. I’ve only played XDefiant for a few hours but the maps feel Intuitive and easy to understand, while still having plenty of nooks and crannies to jump into for an unsuspecting flank. Oh, and the fact that most of them are based on locations from the Ubisoft games makes things even more interesting, as you can head to The Division’s destroyed Times Square, Puebrito (based on Far Cry 6’s Yara location) , Watch Dogs’ Nudleplex and more.

While I attribute the bad servers and poor connection to the fact that this is a press preview session, the monetization does worry me a bit. It’s a free-to-play game, which means it needs to generate revenue in other ways besides direct purchases, which means XDefiant has battle passes, shops, premium currencies, and all the other stuff that tries to get you to spend money on cosmetics and other things Doodles that add to gameplay in any shape or form.

But none of that changes the fact that no matter the game, the instant service market is absolutely brutal. There are so many games these days that demand your full attention that, frankly, it’s impossible to commit to several games with instant elements at once, and that’s the fact that I’m most worried about XDefiant. Because while this game looks like a fun and entertaining shooter, it needs to draw people away from giants like Call of Duty, Battlefield, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and even Rainbow Six: Siege, and I think its The premise and gameplay aren’t unique enough to do that in the first place, okay, and then somehow manage to maintain players weeks and months after launch. MultiVs looked like a hit with its unique concept and interesting cast, but three months later, the game only has a small player base. The instant service game is at an inflection point.

So, while XDefiant is clearly a game that feels polished, premium, and fun, I can’t say it’s going to be a hit. With its free-to-play nature and tight gunplay and action, I could see this being a game that would attract a lot of players at launch, but then bleed players out. Hopefully the tight schedule of seasonal content and post-launch support (promising new maps, factions, weapons, etc.) can kill this, as it looks like XDefiant could be the next big shooter and the successor to Siege, it’s already surpassed it Seventh birthday. Long story short, you could say I’m cautiously optimistic about XDefiant right now, and I sincerely hope it finds a place in the market, as it’s a really fun and well-designed shooter.